No. 1 Georgia looks to continue its undefeated season against SEC East rivals Missouri on Saturday. Here are some numbers to know ahead of the matchup.
11 - SEC East titles for Georgia
After coming off a 34-7 win against Florida and a Kentucky loss to Mississippi State on Oct. 30, Georgia has clinched the SEC East and will make an appearance in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs’ upcoming SEC Championship appearance on Dec. 4 will be their fourth championship appearance in five years and their ninth ever. Georgia will look to improve to 4-5 against SEC West opponents in SEC Championship games.
7 - Consecutive wins over Missouri
Since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, it has faced the Bulldogs a total of nine times. In those nine matchups, Georgia has come away the winner eight times. The Tigers’ lone win over the Bulldogs came in 2013 when they beat Georgia 41-26 on their way to an SEC East title. Missouri has struggled against the Bulldogs since 2013, losing seven straight matchups.
989 - Rushing yards for Tyler Badie
Georgia has faced two difficult tests in a row in the run game from Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Florida’s mix of running backs. Against Missouri, the Bulldogs will face yet another tall task in trying to limit the damage done by Tyler Badie. Badie ranks fourth in the nation in total rushing yards with 989 on the season, averaging 123.6 yards per game.
53 - Points allowed by the Georgia defense
The Georgia defense continued its dominance against Florida, holding the Gators to only seven points. Through eight games, the Bulldogs have only allowed 53 points to opponents, the best in the nation by a large margin. The team with the second-lowest points allowed is Cincinnati with 114. Georgia’s average of 6.62 points allowed per game is on pace to be less than 100 points allowed in the regular season.
48.7% - Missouri’s third down conversion rate
While Missouri has had a lackluster season, one thing its offense has done well is convert on third down. The Tigers have faced 115 third downs this season and have moved the chains on 56 of those occasions. In order for the Bulldogs to be successful on defense, they will have to force Missouri into long third down situations that are difficult to convert.