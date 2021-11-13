No. 1 Georgia will try to complete its undefeated SEC season in Knoxville, Tennessee, when it faces the Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs are playing to stay atop the College Football Playoff Rankings while Tennessee is playing for its sixth win of the season to become bowl eligible. Here are some numbers to know ahead of the matchup:
1982 - Last time Georgia went undefeated in the SEC
It's been nearly 40 years since the Bulldogs went undefeated in the SEC, and they have an opportunity to end that drought when they face Tennessee. In the 1982 season, Georgia almost repeated as national champions, but fell to Penn State to lose the national championship. Running back Herschel Walker won the Heisman trophy, which was the last time a Georgia player won the award. The Bulldogs were one loss away from finishing undefeated in the 2019 regular season, but fell to South Carolina 20-17 in Athens before losing to LSU 37-10 in the SEC Championship.
74 - Tackles for Jeremy Banks
Banks is the third-leading tackler in the SEC, behind Bumper Pool of Arkansas with 87 total tackles and Damone Clark of LSU with 107 tackles. Against Kentucky, Banks put up his best tackling performance statistically finishing with eight tackles and one pass breakup. He has 4.5 sacks for a combined 25 yards lost across nine games played. He has one interception on the season against Missouri, helping the Volunteers earn a 62-24 win against the Tigers.
255 - Passing yards for Stetson Bennett against Missouri
Bennett’s performance against the Tigers was the most passing yards he has thrown against an SEC opponent this season. He threw for 288 yards and five touchdowns against UAB in the second week of the season. Against Missouri, he completed two touchdown passes, one to Arian Smith and the other to Jermaine Burton. He was replaced later in the game for JT Daniels who made his first appearance since Vanderbilt. Daniels threw for 82 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
316 - Passing yards for Herndon Hooker against Kentucky
Similar to Bennett, Hooker had his best SEC game of the season against Kentucky, leading the Volunteers to a 45-42 win. He threw for four touchdowns, which was the most he has thrown all season and did not throw an interception. Hooker is also a threat on the ground, running for 41 yards on 11 attempts. His performance helped Tennessee’s offense have its second SEC game scoring 45 points. The Volunteers are second in the SEC in points per game, averaging 38.22 points per game behind Georgia which averages 38.44 points per game.
3 - Georgia defense interceptions returned for touchdowns
Georgia leads the SEC in interceptions returned for touchdowns, the most recent coming against Florida in a 34-7 win. Linebacker Nakobe Dean intercepted Anthony Richardson with seven seconds left in the second quarter and returned it for a 50-yard touchdown. Dean is tied for the team leader in touchdowns with two, along with Christopher Smith. The other two interceptions returned for touchdowns came from Smith in Week 1 against Clemson and freshman Jamon Dumas-Johnson against UAB in Week 2.