Vanderbilt 14th place in total offensive yards in the SEC
Vanderbilt ranks last in total offensive yards in the SEC so far in the 2021 season, with 1,061 through three games. Going 1-2 in their first games, the Commodores have struggled in putting up points over their few yards. In their season opener against East Tennessee State, they rushed for 85 yards and passed for 236, and scored only three points. Most recently, Vanderbilt put up an improved 398 offensive yards against Stanford, but it wasn’t enough to outscore the Cardinals.
438 JT Daniels 2021 passing yards
Despite only playing in two games so far this season, quarterback JT Daniels has put up 438 passing yards. Against South Carolina, Daniels passed for 303 yards over 23 completions and had his longest pass to Jermaine Burton for a 43-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The junior quarterback has an arsenal of receivers to look to, who assisted in Georgia’s three receiving touchdowns last Saturday. Daniels did not play against UAB after firing up an oblique injury against Clemson, but will suit up against Vanderbilt.
18.6 more points per game for Georgia
While Georgia averages 35.3 points scored per game, Vanderbilt has only put up 16.7 per game. In Week 1, Georgia scored its season-low 10 points against top-ranked Clemson, while Vanderbilt fell to unranked East Tennessee State and only scored a single field goal. The Commodores’ offense has struggled to put up the points to record a win, after barely defeating Colorado State in Week 2 and falling to Stanford in Week 3. Their 16.7 points per game ranks last in the SEC, way behind Georgia’s Week 3 competitors South Carolina with 26.3.
13 Georgia defensive sacks
Georgia’s defense has proven impressive this season, recording 13 sacks in only three games in 2021. Senior linebacker Adam Anderson leads the team with three sacks, and Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean follow closely behind with 2.5 and two sacks, respectively. The Bulldogs’ defense also ranks first in the SEC in yards allowed, with 650 this season. Channing Tindall and Lewis Cine lead the team in tackles with 17 each, making up a part of Georgia’s total 164 tackles. After off-season concerns surrounding the Bulldogs’ inexperienced secondary, their defense has shaped up to have ample success through three games.
5.6 Vanderbilt yards per carry against Stanford
In Week 3 against Stanford, Vanderbilt averaged 5.6 yards per carry, better than any average Georgia has put up this season. The Commodores rushed for 247 total yards, 107 of which came from sophomore Rocko Griffin. After Vanderbilt’s leading running back Re’Mahn Davis fell to a season-ending injury last Saturday, Griffin stepped up to make up for lost yardage. Six players, including quarterback Ken Seals, had rushing attempts against Stanford. Despite the large numbers the Commodores recorded in Week 3, Georgia’s elite defense should be able to hold the rushing game that recorded a single touchdown over its 247 yards.