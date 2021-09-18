In its SEC opener, Georgia will host South Carolina in a matchup between two 2-0 teams. Here are some numbers to know before the SEC East opponents meet in Week 3 of the 2021 season:
10 total points Georgia has allowed
The Bulldogs have only allowed 10 points scored in two games, only three of which were allowed by the defense. Georgia allowed Clemson to score on one field goal in the fourth quarter, and allowed UAB to score one touchdown on a pick six thrown by Georgia’s Carson Beck. The Bulldogs defense looks to continue its domination against South Carolina, which has already scored 66 points in its first two games of the season.
214 passing yards for Zeb Noland at ECU
Graduate assistant turned starting quarterback for South Carolina Zeb Noland has had ample success in his final year of eligibility. Against Eastern Carolina on Saturday, he threw for 214 yards over 13 completions. Dual threat quarterback Luke Doty suffered a foot injury in fall practice, but could assume the starting quarterback position as soon as Saturday’s game against Georgia.
539 offensive yards against UAB
Georgia racked up 539 total yards on offense last Saturday against UAB, 376 of which came in passing yards and 163 from rushing. Leading in receiving yards was freshman Brock Bowers for the second week in a row with 107 yards. Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 288 total yards, while freshman Carson Beck threw for 88.
Ninth longest TD pass in school history
Late in the first quarter, Stetson Bennett threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers, making the ninth-longest touchdown pass in Georgia football history. The touchdown was also the longest since 2013, when Aaron Murray and Reggie Davis connected for a 98-yard touchdown. The play put the Bulldogs up 21-0 in the first quarter.
39 seconds passed until Georgia’s first score
It took the Bulldogs only 39 seconds to score its first touchdown of the afternoon against UAB on Sept. 11. On the second play, Stetson Bennett connected with wide receiver Jermaine Burton for a 73-yard touchdown pass, then Jack Podlesny drilled the extra point in. This play put the Bulldogs up 7-0 in less than a minute.