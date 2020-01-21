The Georgia men’s basketball team holds an SEC record of 1-3 coming off a game in which it was dismantled by Mississippi State on the road. The Bulldogs will face Kentucky on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena, looking to earn their initial road conference win.
Kentucky defeated Georgia 78-69 in Athens on Jan. 7, so the Bulldogs will be seeking revenge in the teams’ final regular season meeting. Here are four numbers to know leading up to the game.
74.9
Kentucky averages 74.9 points per game this season which is just 0.6 points above what Georgia allows on average. The Bulldogs are scoring 77.6 points per game this year.
Much of Georgia’s offensive breakdown in the previous meeting was attributed to the absence of junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds after he fouled out late in the second half. Following the game, freshman Anthony Edwards said missing Hammonds hindered the team in the game’s closing minutes.
“Rayshaun [Hammonds] is a key player to the team, so when he fouls out, it brings it down a notch,” Edwards said. “We need him on the floor. He scores, defends, rebounds. He’s the best rebounder we [have].
8.1
Freshman center Rodney Howard is the tallest player on the roster standing at 6-foot-11. He’s averaging just 8.1 minutes per game but has found his way in 15 games, starting in two. Georgia has been consistently outrebounded during conference play, and Howard could see added minutes throughout the game because of that.
His season-high in scoring and rebounding is four and five, respectively. Finding places in the rotation for Howard is what head coach Tom Crean is looking into in order to address the Bulldogs size disadvantage.
“We need to get Rodney in there,” Crean said. “We really do. We need the size. He just hasn’t been that consistent yet. He goes through what a lot of freshmen go through with a level of consistency at practice. We have to get him in there. He moves well and that’s a focus.”
41
Mississippi State accumulated a 40-22 rebounding advantage in its win over Georgia on Saturday, 14 of which were on the offensive side. Kentucky had 41 rebounds – 12 of which on offense – in its win over Georgia the last time these two teams met. The Bulldogs rebounded better against Kentucky than other SEC opponents but still had a minus-6 spread.
The Bulldogs’ size has been an issue all year leading to consistent rebounding deficits against larger, more physical teams. Crean has emphasized rebounding all season because he knows they face an uphill battle in that regard.
“You've got to keep getting better,” Crean said. “Today, tomorrow, the next day, the next day – that's what rebounding is in this league. Every day, you're going to get really tough, competitive [teams].”
30-82
Edwards has struggled over the last handful of games. Since conference play began, he shot 30-82 (36.5%) from the floor. His season-long field goal percentage sits at 40.7.
His poor shooting numbers correlate with the struggles of the Bulldogs as a whole. As the level of competition has gone up, the Bulldogs’ reliance on Edwards has followed, forcing him to initiate more of the offense and take increasingly difficult shots. Defenses are collapsing on Edwards, putting him in difficult situations on the court.
“There are few situations where he’s got to get better at getting rid of the guy that’s in front of him,” Crean said. “Because when you’re just dribbling and the guy can stay in front of you, well now four other defenders are there to help that guy.”
Edwards was named to the mid-season All-American team for his accomplishments to date. Look for a more efficient night against Kentucky this time around.
“He’s a confident shot maker but he’s got to get more escapability from the defense, as we all do,” Crean said. “That makes a huge difference for us.”
