The Black team defeated the Red team 26-23 on Saturday in Georgia football’s annual intrasquad G-Day scrimmage on April 16 at Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
In the first half of the Georgia intrasquad game, both teams were tied at the end of the second quarter. Stetson Bennett started for the Black team, but rotated with Brock Vandagriff. Carson Beck was the quarterback for the Red team.
The first half of the G-Day game looked more polished in the first half with more scoring opportunities. However, in the second half of the game, both the Red and Black teams struggled offensively, making sloppy mistakes and being unable to complete passes.
While neither teams’ offense was at its best in the second half, the Georgia defense continued to show out.
Offense struggles in second half
Going into the G-Day game, the question that most thought would be answered was, “Who is going to be the backup quarterback?” As Beck continued to completed impressive passes, more questions about the quarterback position popped up.
Beck completed 14 out of 26 passes for 274 yards, going just one for five in second half action for 28 yards.
While the first half of the game was the Bennett, Beck and Vandagriff show, Gunner Stockton got his time in the field. He completed one of three passes for nine yards.
In the intrasquad game, Bennett had a solid game, but had a surprising amount of incomplete passes.
In the second half, Bennett took the bench often allowing Beck to show out for the Black team. At the end of the game, Bennett completed 15 of 35 passes for 273 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
With the quarterbacks trying to complete impressive passes, they often gave the defense opportunities to intercept the ball.
In the first half, Vandagriff did not impress, but in the second half he looked significantly better. Overall, Vandagriff completed 12-26 passes for 115 yards, and showed good mobility as well, rushing for 45 yards on three attempts..
Skill players have mixed results
While quarterbacks Bennett, Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton had some impressive passes, the receivers seemed to struggle at times with securing the ball.
Running back Kenny McIntosh and wide receivers Jackson Meeks and Arian Smith all dropped passes that would have resulted in touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver Dominick Blaylock impressed throughout the game on the Red squad, with five catches for 67-yards. Senior Kearis Jackson had a strong performance for the Black side with four receptions for 107 yards, including a 25-yard reception on the Black team’s game-winning drive.
Freshman tight end Oscar Delp and redshirt sophomore tight end Arik Gilbert both made a splash in their first action in front of the Georgia faithful. Delp hauled in a game-high seven receptions for 91 yards for the Red team, while Gilbert had three receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns.
Blaylock threw a deep ball in the third quarter of the game, where defensive back Nyland Green picked it off.
Defense continues dominant streak
The Georgia defense has been a talking point for many, in the first drive of the game, both defenses seemed to lack, but quickly picked up the intensity throughout the rest of the game.
With interceptions, blocked kicks and swatted passes, the Georgia defense showed that they are a force to be reckoned with once again.
When defending the end zone and plays midfield, the Georgia defenses seemed to excel at stopping potential gains. However, the intrasquad game showed that Georgia will have to improve on defending the punt returns as they look to continue their defensive dominance through the upcoming season.