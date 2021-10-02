No. 2 Georgia defeated No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 at Sanford Stadium to move the Bulldogs’ record to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Quick defensive work
On the first drive of the second half, Georgia held the Arkansas offense to a three-and-out, forcing the Razorbacks to punt from their own 23-yard line. The drive took 28 seconds off the clock before Georgia took over at Arkansas’ 46-yard line.
The drive before took 1 minute and 28 seconds off the clock and was another three-and-out for the Razorbacks’ offense.
Arkansas' longest drive of the game lasted five minutes, and resulted in a missed field goal attempt. The drive was the first time the Razorbacks offense lasted more than three plays, going 12 plays and 55 yards, but was unable to break the shutout in the first half.
The Razorbacks came into its game in Athens ranked eighth in the country averaging 261 rushing yards per game. Georgia held the Arkansas offense to 75 rushing yards, its lowest amount of the season.
In the passing game, Georgia held KJ Jefferson to 65 yards on eight passing attempts. Arkansas pulled Jefferson in place of Malik Hornsby who finished the game for the Razorbacks.
Best rushing game of the season
Heading into their game against Arkansas, the Bulldogs’ best rushing game of the season came last week against Vanderbilt. Georgia ran for 239 yards on 48 attempts with Zamir White leading the way with 48 yards on nine attempts.
The Bulldogs ran for 273 yards on 57 attempts with James Cook leading with 87 yards on 12 attempts.
Georgia ran the ball more against the Razorbacks than it has all season with 56 carries on the ground. Previously, the Bulldogs’ season high in rushing attempts was also against Vanderbilt with Daijun Edwards’ 10 rushing attempts.
In the fourth quarter, Georgia rushed all but two times with Stetson Bennett completing one pass. The Bulldogs’ ability to run the ball kept the Arkansas’ offense off the field and kept the clock running.
Bennett returns
JT Daniels’ status became questionable heading into the game against Arkansas, and he did not appear, but instead Stetson Bennett started his second game of the season. Bennett threw for 72 yards on 11 attempts and did not throw an interception.
Bennett’s previous start was against UAB in Week 2 where he threw for 288 yards and five touchdown passes.
In 2020, Bennett appeared against Arkansas, replacing D’Wan Mathis in the season opener. He threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
He did not throw the ball as much this time against the Razorbacks, but instead gave the ball to his running backs. Despite the lower number of passes, Bennett protected the ball and was not sacked to keep the Bulldogs in good field position.
As the second-string quarterback, Bennett has shown his value and can keep the offense moving despite Daniels’ absence.