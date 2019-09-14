No. 3 Georgia defeated Arkansas State 55-0 on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from the game:

Fromm finds freshman receivers

Arkansas State was supposed to bring an air raid offense to Athens, but Jake Fromm decided to put his own spin on it for Georgia.

Fromm played through Georgia’s first drive of the second half. He finished 17-for-22 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns. It was his third-highest passing yardage total of his career.

His two favorite targets were standout freshmen George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock. In the first half, the tandem combined for seven receptions and 156 yards. On the first play of the second quarter, Fromm connected with Blaylock on a short route. Blaylock turned and burned his way down the sideline and into the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown.

Two minutes later, Fromm dumped a pass to D’Andre Swift in the backfield and Swift sprinted 48 yards for a touchdown and the longest reception of his career.

Shutout city

For the first time in 2019, the Bulldogs held their opponent scoreless.

The Red Wolves went to the air early and often, and Georgia’s defense was ready for it. The Bulldogs forced five consecutive punts to begin the game and the only Arkansas State drives to not end with a punt were a missed field goal in the second quarter and halftime.

Tyler Clark and Quay Walker each had sacks, driving up the havoc rate for the Bulldog defense. Georgia limited the Red Wolves to just 23 yards rushing. Arkansas State’s offense averaged 304 passing yards per game and finished with less than half of that on Saturday.

Arkansas State had a chance to get points on the board with under seven minutes left in the game. On a fourth down attempt in the red zone, freshman Lewis Cine snagged a shoutout-saving interception and slapped on the savage pads.

Injured starters

Tyler Simmons and Tyson Campbell left the game due to injury. Simmons exited in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury and Blaylock took over returning punts in his place. Simmons was one of Georgia’s captains for the contest.

Cambell got dinged up later in the game with a right foot problem and worked on agility drills on the sidelines, but never got back into the game. Junior DJ Daniel filled in for Stephenson.

Simmons and Campbell were announced as “out for now” when they exited the game.

Three who mattered:

Jake Fromm: Fromm had just five incompletions and nearly eclipsed 300 yards passing for the third time in his career. Fromm finished over 100 yards better through the air than either of Georgia’s first two games.

Dominick Blaylock: Blaylock led the team with 112 receiving yards on four catches and also hauled in his second touchdown of the year. He was second on the squad with receptions and proved his speed is a big asset for the Bulldogs moving forward.

Tyler Clark: Clark doubled his total tackles for the year with a productive Saturday afternoon. He led all defensive starters with five tackles, two of which were solo stops. He also racked up one and a half sacks.