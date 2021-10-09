In Week 6 of the 2021 season, No. 2 Georgia defeated No. 18 Auburn 34-10 in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. The Bulldogs’ record improves to 6-0 and 4-0 in the SEC. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Bennett shows poise
In the first half, Ladd McConkey got open on a double move for a 45-yard gain, but the play could’ve been a touchdown if Stetson Bennett put enough on the throw to lead his receiver.
On the second possession of the second half, Bennett did not make the same mistake, leading McConkey perfectly on a 60-yard touchdown pass to make the score 24-3, Bennett’s longest pass of the game.
Bennett showed an ability to push the ball down the field, completing three passes of 30 yards or more against Auburn. He averaged 11.6 yards per attempt after averaging 6.5 yards per attempt against Arkansas.
Bennett also showed his ability to make plays with his legs, particularly on a crucial third-and-2 conversion late in the fourth quarter. Bennett faked a handoff and took off for a gain of 30 yards, putting Georgia in scoring position after Auburn had cut the Bulldog lead back to 14 points. Jack Podlesny finished that drive off with a 21-yard field goal to stretch Georgia’s lead to 17.
Defense does enough
The Georgia defense wasn’t quite the stifling unit that fans had become accustomed to seeing through the first five weeks of the season, but the Bulldogs’ defense was more than enough to limit Auburn’s offense.
Auburn scored a touchdown in the third quarter thanks to a hard six-yard run by Tank Bigsby. It was the first touchdown surrendered by the Georgia defense since the fourth quarter of the Week 3 matchup with South Carolina.
Georgia was fortunate at times as Auburn’s receivers failed to secure catchable passes, but still allowed some plays down the field. On the touchdown drive, Nix found receiver Caylin Newton down the right side for a 31-yard gain and hit former Bulldog Demetris Robertson for 26 yards on the next play.
The defense responded in spirited fashion on Auburn’s next offensive possession, forcing a quick three-and-out highlighted by a Quay Walker sack of Nix on third down. Walker became the 12th different Georgia defender to record a sack this season on the play.
Georgia commits to the run
After rushing for just 36 yards in the first half, Georgia was much more effective on the ground in the second half. The Bulldogs ran for 165 yards in the second half to finish the game with 201 rushing yards.
The most impressive drive of the game for the Bulldogs’ rushing attack came in the fourth quarter. Starting on their own 36-yard line, Georgia ran the ball ten consecutive times for 64 yards. Zamir White capped the drive with a physical 10-yard touchdown run to seal the game for Georgia.
The way the Georgia offensive line was able to impose its will on Auburn’s defensive front was impressive, and was indicative of a team that knows how to win. The drive took almost six minutes off the clock and left Auburn in a dire situation, down 24 with just seven minutes left in the game.
Georgia has now rushed for 200 or more yards in three consecutive games, and the ability to lean on the run game has the Georgia offense looking balanced and effective.