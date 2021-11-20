In Georgia’s last home game of the season, it defeated Charleston Southern 56-7. The Bulldogs advance to 11-0 on the season, while the Buccaneers fall to 4-6. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
New names in second half
With the nature of the score in the second half, the Bulldogs unloaded the bench on both sides of the ball to give usually overshadowed players significant game time.
A combination of Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff manned Georgia’s quarterback spot in the second half. Despite the score, the Bulldogs passing strategy did not let up. Beck completed five passes for 77 yards and one touchdown.
Seven total backs saw the field Georgia. Daijun Edwards took over in the second half running back duties, and saw six touches for 21 yards. Edwards also scored one touchdown, his second of the season. Sevaughn Clark entered in the fourth quarter and finished with four carries. Anthony Summey and Cash Jones also saw fourth quarter action.
Touted freshman defensive back Lovasea Carroll saw extended snaps in the backfield. Carroll has largely seen the field in blow-out win scenarios with Georgia, and he finished the game with three tackles. Fellow freshman Kamari Lassiter followed with four tackles of his own. Before the season, both were candidates to earn a starting corner spot.
Freshmen Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon assumed lead linebacker positions for the Bulldogs. The pair combined for a total 10 tackles and Mondon added to his performance with a sack.
Redshirt sophomore tight end Brett Seither checked into the game and caught his first career touchdown in the third quarter. Seither had seen action in 10 of Georgia’s previous games this season with one reception.
Also noteworthy was Dominick Blaylock’s return to the formation. Blaylock, who had not seen the field since 2019, saw his first snaps of the season in the game’s second half. He finished with 11 receiving yards and fivr return yards.
Defense suffocates
Georgia continued its characteristically dominant defensive display into the second half, despite substituting many of the game’s starters. The Bulldogs held the Buccaneers to just seven points for an additional two quarters, giving Georgia its ninth win allowing less than 13 points scored.
It began with Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter who physically dominated in the trenches for two quarters. In the second half, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson and Zion Logue continued that trend. In four quarters, Charleston Southern ran the ball 31 times for 68 yards.
In the air, The Bulldogs were equally stingy. Charleston Southern’s starting quarterback Jack Chambers completed 11 of his 30 attempts for 55 yards. The longest Buccaneer pass of the game went for 34 yards.
Charleston Southern secured only 10 first downs during the game and had only two drives that entered Georgia territory. Its lone score of the day came on a broken play. Following an interception by Xavian Sorey, Charleston Southern’s Garris Schwarting stripped the ball and returned the fumble for a 67-yard score, thrashing the Bulldogs’ shut-out hopes.
Special teams prowess
Throughout the game, Georgia displayed confidence in special teams. Punt and kick returns specifically were integral to the Bulldogs’ repetitive positive field position.
Four different players returned punts for Georgia, and two others returned kicks. Kearis Jackson’s first half 41-yard return was the longest of the day, and nearly went for a touchdown. Other contributions came from Ladd McConkey who had two returns for 62 yards.
Both Jackson and McConkey had returns stopped by last-ditch defensive efforts, keeping the Bulldogs out of the end zone but giving Stetson Bennett and the Bulldog offense favorable starting field position.