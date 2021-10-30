In the annual World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, No. 1 Georgia defeated Florida 34-7. After nine weeks of college football, Georgia improves to 8-0, as Florida falls to 4-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offensive struggles continue
Georgia’s first drive of the second half looked promising, as running backs Zamir White and Kenny McIntosh gained 17 yards on the first four plays of the possession. However, McIntosh fumbled on a second-and-5 and Florida recovered, setting up the Gator offense in Georgia territory.
After Georgia’s defense held up in the red zone, the offense returned and put together a scoring drive, with a 38-yard screen to tight end Brock Bowers, setting up a Jack Podlesny field goal.
Bennett threw his second interception of the game in the fourth quarter, as Rashad Torrence II got his second of the game on a deep ball intended for receiver Adonai Mitchell. Georgia turned the ball over three times in total.
One of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns was scored by the defense as Nakobe Dean returned an interception 50 yards for a pick-six. Georgia’s 20 offensive points scored is the lowest against an SEC competitor this season.
White put an exclamation point on the victory for Georgia with a 42-yard touchdown run down the left sideline. Still, Georgia’s offense only put up 354 total yards in the game, 76 yards below the unit’s season average of 430 yards per game.
The Georgia offense didn’t need to be at its strongest to defeat Florida, but there are certainly concerns on that side of the ball, regardless of how good the Bulldog defense is playing.
Defense holds Gators to seven
The Bulldogs held the Gators to only seven points on Saturday, keeping their opponents from scoring until 2:49 left in the fourth quarter.
Georgia’s defense helped the Bulldogs take control at the end of the first half, forcing three turnovers in the last 2:22 that led to 21 Georgia points.
In the second half, the defense bent at times but remained stout in the red zone. On Florida’s first two offensive possessions of the second half, the Gators marched to the Georgia 6-yard line and the Georgia 25-yard line.
On the first possession of the half, Kelee Ringo broke up a third down pass attempt to the flat, forcing a 23-yard field goal attempt. Kicker Jace Christmann missed his first attempt of the afternoon.
On the second possession, quarterback Emory Jones led a 50-yard drive to the Georgia 20-yard line, setting up a fourth-and-2 at the Georgia 20. Georgia’s defensive line forced a false start with a pre-snap shift, and Nakobe Dean broke up the fourth-and-7 pass, forcing a turnover on downs.
Jones led a nine play, 87-yard drive, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run to avoid the shutout, but it was still another strong defensive performance for Georgia.
Coming into the game, Florida was averaging 501.7 yards per game. Georgia held the Gators to 355 total yards, 146 yards less than that average.
No major injuries suffered for Georgia
For a Georgia team that has struggled to stay healthy, the Bulldogs will be happy to return to Athens without any new health concerns.
Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint appeared to be injured on a kickoff but he returned to the game shortly after. He was not targeted for a pass against Florida as he slowly returns to play after a previous injury.
McIntosh also returned to play against Florida, after missing the last two weeks due to a hamstring injury. He added seven yards over three attempts.
As Georgia continues to win games, the Bulldogs should actually be getting healthier as the regular season winds down. For a Georgia team that has lofty aspirations, getting back important players and avoiding new injuries will be key.