No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 11 Kentucky 30-13 to stay undefeated and atop the SEC standings. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Fast second half start
Georgia entered the second half against Kentucky with a 14-7 lead. Compared to some of the Bulldogs’ previous games, the halftime point differential was much closer than they have usually seen.
The Bulldogs received the opening third quarter kickoff and immediately went to work on offense. Stetson Bennett threw two quick passes to Darnell Washington and Ladd McConkey which set Georgia up nicely on the Kentucky 29.
After a short rush by James Cook, Bennett once again went to the air, finding Brock Bowers for a 27-yard touchdown.
Kentucky’s offense then took the field to try and respond to the Bulldogs’ score. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis threw three straight passes, only completing one of them for three yards. The Wildcats went three-and-out, punting the ball back to Georgia early in the third quarter.
Bennett led the Georgia offense with his arm once again, completing three straight passes, gaining a total of 55 yards and setting his team up in the red zone.
The Bulldogs would be held to a field goal, putting them up 24-7 halfway through the third quarter. Georgia added to its lead with a 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the lead 30-7 after Jack Podlesny missed the extra point.
Special teams blocks two more kicks
In Georgia’s last home game on Oct. 2 against Arkansas, Dan Jackson blew past the line of scrimmage to block a punt leading to a Bulldogs touchdown.
At the end of the third quarter, Kentucky lined up to attempt a field goal which would decrease the Wildcats’ deficit from 17 points to 14 points.
Defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt created havoc on the line of scrimmage, breaking through to block Matt Ruffolo’s 33-yard field goal attempt. The ball was picked up by Jackson who returned it to the Georgia 23-yard line.
The kick was the final play of the third quarter, sending the Bulldogs into the fourth quarter with a 24-7 lead and all of the momentum.
Kentucky scored a late touchdown as time was winding down in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats’ special team unit lined up to kick the extra point when Davis once again broke through to block his second kick of the day.
The attempt was picked up by Nakobe Dean and brought back to the Georgia 34, as the Bulldogs have now blocked three kicks this season.
Bennett and Bowers’ connection
At halftime, Bennett had only completed 50% of his 10 pass attempts for 76 yards and a touchdown to Cook. Bowers was only targeted one time in the first half, and the attempt was broken up by a Kentucky defender
The second half proved to be a much different story for the quarterback-tight end duo. Georgia’s first drive of the third quarter was capped off by Bowers making a circus catch in the end zone after a well-placed ball by Bennett.
Bennett and Bowers’ connection proved to be too much for the Wildcats as the game continued. Bowers racked up another four catches, including a 20-yard touchdown pass that put the Bulldogs up 30-7 in the fourth quarter.
Bowers entered the game against Kentucky as Georgia’s leading receiver with 315 yards on 20 catches. He added 101 yards to that number on Saturday as well as two touchdowns, bringing his season total to six touchdowns.