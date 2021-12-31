Georgia football defeated Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl to advance to the National Championship for the first time since the 2017 season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Defense recovers against Michigan
After unsuccessful defensive play against Alabama in the SEC Championship, Georgia dominated its next opponent, holding Michigan to only 11 points in the Orange Bowl.
Michigan received the second half kickoff, and came out punching the ball down the field. After allowing 56 yards over 11 plays, Georgia’s defense kept the Wolverines from any more progress down the field.
Cornerback Derion Kendrick intercepted Cade McNamara’s pass in the endzone for a touchback, accounting for his second interception of the night.
On the drive immediately following, Michigan running back Blake Corum fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Georgia tackle Devonte Wyatt.
Georgia held Michigan to only 237 receiving yards and 88 rushing, with one touchdown.
Bennett under center
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart put any rumors of the starting quarterback position to sleep on Wednesday, officially announcing Stetson Bennett to start under center on Friday night.
After Bennett threw two costly interceptions in the SEC Championship, many questioned this decision.
The starter shut down any doubts about his ability against a top-ranked team, passing for 307 yards over 21 completions and three touchdowns.
He also totaled a 68% completion rate in the Orange Bowl and threw zero interceptions. Utilizing 10 different men for receptions, Bennett looked to tight end Brock Bowers for 65 yards over six catches and to running back James Cook for 99 yards over three catches.
On top of his three touchdown passes, the Bulldogs scored in a unique first half play: an 18-yard touchdown pass from Kenny McIntosh to Adonai Mitchell.
Between quarterback success, uncommon plays and an arsenal of receivers, Georgia was able to route Michigan for a spot in the National Championship.
SEC déjà vu
Georgia and Alabama fans alike are experiencing déjà vu in this year’s edition of the National Championship.
Just like in the 2017 season, Georgia will face off against Alabama for the 2021 season’s national title. Four years ago, the No. 3-seeded Bulldogs fell to the No. 4-seeded Crimson Tide in overtime play, 26-23.
Smart remains without a win against former mentor Nick Saban. He is 0-4 in his career at Georgia, most recently losing less than a month ago in the SEC Championship and in the 2020 regular season.
After the Tide rolled over the Bulldogs on Dec. 4, 2021, putting up 536 yards on the night, Georgia will travel to Indianapolis for revenge and with hopes of its first national championship since 1980.