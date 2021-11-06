In Georgia’s final SEC home game of 2021, the Bulldogs defeated unranked Missouri 43-6 Here are some full-time observations from The Red & Black.
Daniels returns
On Georgia’s second drive of the second half, quarterback JT Daniels made his return to action, garnering a roar from the crowd upon entry. This was Daniel's first time under center since Vanderbilt.
After handing the ball off twice, Daniels completed his first pass when he dumped the ball off to Kenny McIntosh for six yards. Later in the drive Daniels threw the ball again on fourth-and-3. The pass was completed to Brock Bowers for seven yards and a Georgia first down.
Daniels capped the drive off with a quick pass to Ladd McConkey for a touchdown. The quarterback went a perfect 3-3 passing on his first drive back.
Daniels' return was not flawless despite the strong start. On his next drive, a pass intended for Jermaine Burton was tipped and intercepted. Smart stayed confident in Daniels despite the slip up, allowing him to finish the game under center.
Kirby Smart stuck with Daniels throughout the rest of the second half. The junior finished the contest completing seven passes for 82 yards and one touchdown.
Georgia offense bounces back
After a subpar performance against SEC East rivals Florida a week ago, the Georgia offense bounced back in a big way against Missouri.
The Bulldogs only gained 354 yards against the Gators last weekend. This week they totaled an impressive 505 total yards of offense.
The Bulldogs and quarterback Stetson Bennett also protected the ball better this week. Against Florida, Bennett threw two interceptions and McIntosh fumbled, totaling three turnovers for Georgia.
This week the Bulldogs flipped the script as Bennett did not turn the ball over at all. Georgia’s lone turnover came on a deflected Daniels pass in the third quarter that was intercepted by Missouri.
Georgia finished the game with 43 points, all earned by the offense. It was the Bulldogs third-highest scoring game of the season.
Struggles in the run game
Entering the contest, Missouri was ranked as the 130th rush defense in the nation, allowing 283 yards per game this year. Despite the Tigers’ struggle in that area, Georgia struggled to run the ball in the first half. Missouri held the Bulldogs to just 67 yards rushing in the first half.
To make up for the rushing struggles, Georgia went to the air to make its way to the end zone. The passing game was able to get the Bulldogs’ offense inside the 5-yard line multiple times, setting the run game up in strong positions to score. Thanks to the success through the air, Georgia running backs were able to find the end zone twice.
Early in the second half the Bulldogs' struggles on the ground continued. Missouri held Georgia to just 58 rushing yards in the third quarter and 168 yards over the entire game.
James Cook was the only Georgia running back to find success as he rushed for 41 yards on nine carries. Starting back Zamir White was held to just 14 yards on the same number of carries.
Late in the game sophomore running back Daijun Edwards was called upon to take over in the backfield. The runner found slight success, rushing for 29 yards on just three carries. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson was also able to contribute as he took a jet sweep 37 yards down the field off of a hand off from Daniels.
Notably, the Bulldogs were without starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer. Broderick Jones started in place of the injured lineman.