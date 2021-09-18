Georgia football defeated South Carolina 40-13 in both teams’ first game of conference play in the 2021 season. The Bulldogs extended their record to 3-0 on the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Bulldogs’ defense leads to offense
Georgia’s offense progressed after multiple defensive plays later materialized into scoring plays.
The Bulldogs recorded two points on defense against South Carolina with a safety late in the second quarter. Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith combined to sack South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty into the endzone, accounting for Georgia’s first safety of the season.
In the first drive of the second half, defensive back Derion Kendrick intercepted Doty’s pass, giving Georgia the ball at the South Carolina 20-yard line. Zamir White took only two plays to bring the ball to the endzone, scoring within the first 63 seconds of the second half.
On the next drive, Doty fumbled after being sacked by Smith. Quay Walker recovered the ball, and starting quarterback JT Daniels and Georgia’s offense took the field to score its fifth touchdown of the game.
Georgia’s defense recorded three total sacks, contributed to by Adam Anderson, Smith and Davis. It also saw six tackles for losses and one interception.
Success in explosive plays
The Bulldogs were successful in a number of explosive plays that extended them to a 27-point lead.
Five offensive athletes had a reception or run of at least 20 yards against South Carolina and four different players recorded a touchdown.
Senior James Cook put up his longest run of the night in the first quarter, as Daniels passed the ball off for a 23-yard touchdown. Cook’s run was the first score of the game less than three minutes in.
Only five minutes later, Daniels connected with Jermaine Burton for a deep pass, giving Georgia its second touchdown of the game. The sophomore’s 43-yard reception was the longest of the game.
True freshman Adonai Mitchell recorded his first career start for the Bulldogs, and recorded 77 yards over four receptions. His 38-yard touchdown catch was also his score of his collegiate career.
Daniels returned after sitting against UAB due to an oblique injury, throwing for 303 yards over 23 passes.
Georgia loses its defensive touchdown shutout
Until the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs’ defense had yet to allow a touchdown this season. Doty connected with Josh Vann for 36 yards to end Georgia’s streak, and gave the Gamecocks their first touchdown of the game.
Regardless of the late score, Georgia’s defense showed its ability to keep its opponents from materializing on mistakes. The Gamecocks scored on two field goals in the first quarter, and did not score again until the fourth quarter touchdown.
Veteran defensive players led the team again as Smith, Lewis Cine and Channing Tindall each recorded at least six tackles.
Late in the fourth quarter, Georgia held the Gamecocks from scoring another touchdown on a fourth down. South Carolina brought the ball to the Georgia nine-yard line, but Doty’s pass on fourth down was blocked by Latavious Brini.
The defense held South Carolina to 310 yards, and put the Gamecocks in negative 15 yards on tackles for losses. Georgia has yet to trail this season.