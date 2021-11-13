Georgia defeated Tennessee 41-17 at Neyland Stadium in Week 11 of College Football. With Saturday’s win, the Bulldogs went undefeated in the SEC for the first time since 1982. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Georgia defense hunkers down
Entering Saturday’s SEC matchup, many questioned if the Bulldogs’ defense could hold Tennessee’s quick-paced defense under their season-high of 13 points allowed.
After giving up 10 points to Tennessee in the first quarter, the defense kept the Volunteers from scoring again until late in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers’ offense took to the field first, using 10 plays to cover 77 yards for the touchdown. Later in the first quarter, Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath made a 24-yard field goal.
Before playing Tennessee, Georgia had yet to give up double-digit points in the first half, which it did in only the first quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Tennessee crept into the red zone, but was unable to pull off its first score since the first quarter.
Linebacker Channing Tindall forced Hooker to fumble, which was recovered by Travon Walker to the 27-yard line.
Tennessee still scored more points on Georgia than any team has yet this season when it added a touchdown with 3:38 left in the game, leaving the final score at 41-17.
Georgia exceeded its 20-point spread, leading by 24 by the end of the game.
Rushing game leads scoring
After Georgia’s receiving corps led the team in scoring and explosive plays for the majority of the season, running backs showed out against Tennessee to lead Georgia to 10-0.
Though the Bulldogs’ receivers put up more yards, the team scored 28 of its 41 points on the ground.
Senior running back James Cook led the team in more ways than one on Saturday. He recorded a team-best 104 yards over 10 rush attempts, and added two rushing touchdowns to the board. Cook also connected with quarterback Stetson Bennett for a 23-yard pass in the end zone in the second quarter to add to his point total.
Bennett also ran the ball to add to the team’s success on the ground. He ran for 40 yards and recorded his first rushing touchdown of the season, finding an open spot to run nine yards untouched into the end zone.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, tight end Brock Bowers recorded his first rushing play of the game, bringing Georgia 24 yards down the field. On the next play, Kenny McIntosh ran the ball in 14 more yards for the touchdown.
Running back Zamir White also added to Georgia’s total of 274 rushing yards against Tennessee.
Linebackers shine
Georgia’s arsenal of linebackers led the defense in tackles, holding Tennessee to two scoreless quarters on Saturday.
Inside linebacker Nakobe Dean added 11 tackles, one sack and two tackles for a loss on defense, leading the team in tackles. Channing Tindall sacked Hooker three more times, one of which came late in the game.
In the fourth quarter, Tindall recorded a sack that caused a loss of 20 yards and forced Hooker to fumble. Georgia’s recovery of the ball eventually led to its final score.
Quay Walker also put up six solo tackles and one quarterback hurry at the linebacker position.
Nolan Smith had recorded three tackles before falling to the ground, grabbing his elbow in pain in the fourth quarter.
Georgia’s defensive line was without Jalen Carter for the majority of the game after he was forced to leave due to stomach issues, and Devonte Wyatt was seen by medical staff on the field three times throughout the afternoon.
The Bulldogs held Tennessee to only 68 yards rushing on Saturday, proving its dominance despite injuries and a slow start.