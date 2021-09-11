Georgia defeated UAB 56-7 on Saturday in Sanford Stadium to move to 2-0 on the season. UAB drops to 1-1 in the 2021 season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offensive rebounds from Clemson
After struggling in the season opener against Clemson, Georgia’s offense quickly responded with a 35-point first half performance.
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense picked up right where they left off in the second half, with a 70-yard touchdown drive capped by a 14-yard James Cook touchdown. The first score of the second half was Bennett’s final drive of the game.
Carson Beck came into the game on Georgia’s next possession and promptly led a 60-yard touchdown drive, finding redshirt freshman Justin Robinson for his first collegiate touchdown.
It was clear that Georgia wanted to establish the run in the second half. After amassing just 29 rushing yards in the first half, the Bulldogs ran for 134 in the second half.
One area of concern for Georgia carried over from the Clemson game, as kicker Jack Podlesny missed a field goal for the second consecutive game. While he missed just three field goals in 2020, the junior is already 1-for-3 this season.
Defense dominates again
Georgia’s defensive performance against Clemson impressed, and coordinator Dan Lanning’s unit followed up with another strong performance in Week 2.
After shutting out UAB in the first half, Georgia came out strong again in the third quarter, forcing a three and out on the Blazers’ first drive of the half.
On the next Blazers possession, freshman Kelee Ringo got his first college interception early in the third quarter, making a nice play to intercept UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III.
On UAB’s third drive of the third quarter, they marched 41 yards, making it to Georgia’s 30-yard line. The defense stood tall on a fourth down, with linebacker Channing Tindall sacking Dylan Hopkins to force a turnover on downs.
Georgia’s defense was stingy and opportunistic throughout the day, allowing only 174 total yards to the UAB offense and forcing three turnovers.
Beck threw a pick six late in the game, but Georgia’s defense allowed zero points from UAB. Georgia’s 10 points allowed through two games is the lowest in the Kirby Smart era, beating out 2020’s 16 points allowed in the first two games.
Youth makes an impact
Georgia saw big performances from some of its young talent, starting with freshman tight end Brock Bowers’ 107 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
Sophomore Nazir Stackhouse had a strong game, pressuring Johnston III on Lewis Cine’s interception and sacking Johnston on the final play of the first quarter.
On the Georgia possession following Ringo’s interception, freshman Adonai Mitchell made a 22-yard grab on the right sideline and drew a pass interference penalty two plays later. Robinson capped the drive with a touchdown catch.
UAB freshman Jamon Dumas-Johnson got in on the action early in the fourth quarter, intercepting Beck and running it back 61 yards for a touchdown.
These performances from underclassmen emphasize that Georgia could have one of the strongest rosters in college football. At wide receiver, tight end and corner, Georgia has shown that it has the depth to combat early season injuries to key players.