No. 2 Georgia defeated Vanderbilt by a score of 62-0 in Nashville on Saturday. Here are some full-time observations from the Red and Black.
Ground game grows
With a 38 point lead, it makes sense that Georgia turned to the running game to seal the victory over Vanderbilt. A variety of backs contributed to the second half rushing effort that landed the Bulldogs with 241 rushing yards on the day.
In the second half the Bulldogs willingly exerted their powerful running attack, and added three more touchdowns to an already mounting lead. Georgia’s three lead backs paved the way.
Starting running back Zamir White finished with 48 yards and one touchdown. Senior James Cook supplemented the group’s effort with 35 yards of his own and junior Kenny McIntosh added 36 yards and another touchdown. With so many touches, it’s safe to say that the Bulldogs’ running game wore on an undersized Vanderbilt defensive side.
The Bulldog offensive line proved more than capable on the day, and saw contributions from both Jamaree Salyer and Broderick Jones at tackle. Freshman Sedrick Van Pran again proved his worth to a line that has drastically solidified since the season’s opener.
Collectively, the offensive line allowed zero sacks on the day, and provided Georgia's quarterbacks with ample time to throw the ball downfield and substantial running lanes for the four different backs to utilize.
Defense preserves shutout
Unlike last week, where the Georgia defense was unable to preserve a touchdown-less outing against South Carolina, the Bulldogs sealed a shut-out win against the Commodores. Vanderbilt’s offense never entered Georgia’s red zone.
Defensive efforts were spread among many familiar culprits for the Bulldogs. The highly-touted linebacker core was led by Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean who both had three total tackles. Channing Tindall ended his day with two tackles.
Jalen Carter’s three tackles were the most among Georgia’s linemen, followed by two from Tramel Walthour, who entered the game in the second half.
Georgia’s secondary ultimately allowed the first touchdown of the season last week, but Week 4 saw the position group lock-down nearly every aspect of Vanderbilt’s passing threat. Latavious Brini contributed three tackles and one pass defense from his secondary position, and safety Lewis Cine had two tackles and a pass defense to his own name.
Vanderbilt’s offense ended the day with 77 total yards, and only 24 of those came in the air. The Bulldogs held Vanderbilt to only two successful third down conversions on 13 tries.
Second team sees time
With seven minutes left in the third quarter, Georgia began to rotate in its second team defense to continue what the first team started. Players like Tramel Walthour and Dan Jackson saw time for the defense.
Senior Robert Beal Jr. stepped up and assumed linebacker responsibilities, and registered his first sack for the Bulldogs since his freshman year. Ameer Speed, who had been rotating with Kelee Ringo for cornerback duties also took over in the second half.
On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Carson Beck also entered the game in the third quarter for Stetson Bennett. Beck helped lead the Bulldogs to a made field goal during his initial drive in the third quarter. Beck’s entrance marks the second game of the year where Georgia has fielded three or more quarterbacks in a game.
In the backfield Daijun Edwards assumed increased reps and became the featured back heading to the fourth quarter. With 13 minutes left in the game, Edwards crossed the goal line for Georgia’s eighth and his first touchdown of the day. Georgia’s second team still proved effective on both sides of the ball in the second half.