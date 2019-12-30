The Georgia men’s basketball team finished out 2019 on a positive note, defeating Austin Peay 78-48. The win puts Georgia’s record at 9-3 with the final non-conference matchup on the road against No. 9 Memphis looming on Jan. 4, 2020.
The Bulldogs captured an early lead, but lackluster offense kept the Governors in the game going into halftime. A barrage of 3-pointers and solid defense in the second half helped Georgia close out the game and brought them one step closer to SEC play.
"I think we believe that we have a good chance to beat any team as long as we play together and play hard," Donnell Gresham Jr. said. "We get ready for Memphis and then look forward to conference play."
Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Up-and-down first half
The first half of Georgia’s matchup with Austin Peay was indicative of the Bulldogs’ entire season. There were a lot of positives, but a few things continued to prevent Georgia from hitting its peak.
Toumani Camara started the game with the same aggression he played with in Georgia’s 73-64 win over Georgia Southern on Dec. 23. The freshman scored six of Georgia’s first 10 points and showed his athleticism on a breakaway dunk early in the game. But Camara fell quiet after the quick start and didn’t score again in the first half.
Georgia defense was largely successful in the first 20 minutes. The Bulldogs held Austin Peay to 40% shooting from the field and forced nine turnovers.
Once again, Georgia’s offense was hindered by turnovers and an inability to hit 3-pointers. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 294 in the country in turnovers per game, averaging 15.3 heading into Monday. Georgia turned the ball over 11 times in the first half alone. Georgia also shot just 2-for-12 from behind the 3-point line and missed multiple open looks.
The Bulldogs turned the ball over four times and didn’t score a single point in the final four minutes of the half. Austin Peay took advantage of the cold streak from the Bulldogs and brought the deficit down to five points going into halftime. Georgia had a 15-point lead at one point in the first half but sputtered on offense in the final five minutes.
"We hit a real lull there in the first half," head coach Tom Crean said. "It was us not attacking, it was us not pushing and defending as well."
Suffocating defense
Georgia’s defense was far from the biggest problem for head coach Tom Crean on Monday. In the first eight minutes of the second half, Austin Peay scored just two points. Georgia forced turnovers, were effective in close-outs and switched seamlessly.
The Bulldogs forced 11 turnovers against Austin Peay and scored 13 points off the turnovers. The Governors only made 17 of their 64 shots, good for 27%.
"Our defense was fantastic for a while," Crean said. "They sat at two points, three points for a good while [to start the second half]. As a coach you're always striving to get better and better. I didn't like the lull we had in the first half, but I really liked how we responded in the second half."
Improvement from downtown
Georgia shot just 2-for-12 from behind the arc in the first half. The Bulldogs turned it around in the second half, however. They ended the night 8-for-21 on 3-pointers.
After sputtering to the end of the first half, Georgia replenished its lead through an eruption of 3-pointers. Donnell Gresham Jr. hit three from behind the arc — his career high in Athens. When he went to the bench with 8:31 left to go in the game, Georgia held a 23-point lead.
"My teammates were just finding me in open spots," Gresham said. "I just took the shots that were there."
Three who mattered
Rayshaun Hammonds: With Anthony Edwards not as effective on offense, Hammonds stepped up on Monday. He led the Bulldogs in points with 17 and added six rebounds and an assist.
Donnell Gresham Jr.: The graduate transfer is one of the most experienced players on Georgia’s roster. He’s also one of the Bulldogs’ best shooters, and he showed it against the Governors. He hit three 3-pointers, but supplemented those with intelligent defense.
Sahvir Wheeler: He didn’t stuff the stat sheet, but Wheeler once again showed he’s one of the more reliable Georgia players on both offense and defense. The freshman finished with seven points and six assists. His most important roles are running the offense and pushing the tempo — both of which he did on Monday.
