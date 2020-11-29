The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Florida A&M 85-75 in its season opener at Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Pushing the pace
Head coach Tom Crean is known for the fast-paced offenses that he implements with an emphasis on transition scoring. The 2020-21 Georgia men’s basketball team is no different. The Bulldogs want to play fast, and they started their season at breakneck speed on Sunday.
The speed of the offense didn’t fully translate to easy baskets and a high-scoring game, however. After starting the game 5-for-8 from the field, the Bulldogs went on a scoring lull in the middle of the first half, shooting 2-for-13. Georgia was able to get on the break, but Florida A&M had no trouble clogging up the paint and forcing kick-outs to the perimeter for 3-pointers. The Bulldogs took the open shots but found little success, shooting 2-for-13 from behind the arc in the first 20 minutes.
When Georgia was forced into a half court offense, the Vipers went into a zone and the Bulldogs struggled to put the ball in the basket. Missed shots and turnovers allowed Florida A&M back into the game after the Bulldogs held an 11-point lead early in the first half. Crean said Florida A&M did a solid job setting up its press, making it difficult for Georgia in the first half. He expects his team to see a zone press all year.
“They did some things to slow our pace down,” Crean said. “That's why we've got to be really, really good defensively. The fact that they made shots and they were able to set their press, it's always going to be a little harder to get your speed game going in that but we've got to learn how to.”
After Florida A&M clawed its way back and took a 5-point lead with three minutes to go, the Bulldogs surged late thanks to a 4-point play from Christian Brown and two zone-breaking baskets from Stony Brook transfer Andrew Garcia. Georgia took a 38-37 lead into halftime.
After the break, Georgia got back to speed with floor general Sahvir Wheeler at the helm. The Bulldogs finished with 22 fast break points, forced 14 turnovers and shot 58.1% in the second half (48.4% overall). Wheeler finished with 12 assists and six turnovers in the 85-75 win.
“[Wheeler] had some ideas today, inside of the game, that he may not have had a year ago, in the sense of looking at actions that would work and where we could put certain people,” Crean said. “He really, really wants to be a leader. He really, really wants to be a floor general. And at the same time, he's incredibly fast.”
Tye Fagan, Garcia lead the way
Tye Fagan, Georgia’s only returning upperclassman from last season, relished in his heightened role to start the season. After not starting any games last season and averaging 11.7 minutes per game, the junior from Logtown, Georgia, started and was one of the bright spots for the Bulldogs.
Fagan only recorded 4 points in the first half, but came out of halftime firing and scored 15 of Georgia’s 19 points through the first seven minutes. He capped his solo run off with four-straight fast break buckets and a rim-rocking dunk. Despite his 21 points, Fagan also showed off his secondary playmaking ability next to Wheeler and led the team in rebounding with 10.
“Coach is always telling us at practice, 'If you want to get on the floor and play, then rebound,’” Fagan said. “So I just took pride in rebounding and I just happen to come up with 10 rebounds.”
Georgia’s new addition in Garcia also gave the Bulldogs a breath of fresh air down low after a stretch of post-scoring troubles. The 6-foot-6 grad transfer plays well above his height and the Vipers had trouble keeping him at bay.
Garcia was able to draw a slew of fouls and went 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. He brought intensity on defense and came up with a block and two steals, but ultimately found his groove on the offensive end. Garcia finished 6-for-8 from the field and was Georgia’s leading scorer with 22.
“Wherever coach puts me, I'm gonna put 100% of my effort and definitely try to use my strength and my athleticism,” Garcia said. “Wherever I'm at, I just want to help this team, I want to win.”
Free throws make the difference
After 20 minutes of play, Georgia’s 17 free throws were on track to tie the season-high of 34 from last season. The Bulldogs’ ability to get to the line stabilized the offense in the first half, allowing for easy points against the locked-in Florida A&M defense.
Garcia’s veteran plays and efficiency were crucial in the Bulldogs’ success from the free-throw line. He got to the line for 11 shots from the charity stripe while no other Georgia players took more than four.
After averaging just over 14 attempts per game last season, Georgia finished its first game 20-for-26 from the free-throw line.
