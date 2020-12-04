The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Jacksonville 98-65 Friday at Stegeman Coliseum. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Upping the defensive intensity
Defense wasn’t Georgia’s calling card last season. The Bulldogs gave up 75.6 points per game, which was the second highest in the SEC. But with eight new members joining Georgia this year, head coach Tom Crean might be able to mold his group into a reliable team on defense. They showed glimpses of it against Jacksonville.
The Bulldogs were engaged on every possession bar a few unnecessary fouls from Andrew Garcia and Christian Brown in the first half. They dove for 50-50 balls and made smart decisions on help defense. Georgia’s active hands forced 10 turnovers that led to 17 points in the first half. Bench players Mikal Starks and Jonathan Ned came into the game and made an impact on the defensive end with heads-up plays that led to three steals and scoring opportunities.
Georgia also did a good job fighting over ball screens and switching onto the prolific Jacksonville shooters. In their first three games of the season, the Dolphins made 30 of their 65 3-pointers, good for 46.2%. They shot 2-for-13 in the first half and 4-for-23 overall.
The Bulldogs’ intense defense didn’t give up after the break. They forced 22 total turnovers (season-high) and scored 34 points off them. They held the Dolphins to 65 points and out-rebounded them 48-33. It was a comprehensive performance on defense for the Bulldogs, but Crean thinks there’s still room for improvement.
“We're going to be at a size disadvantage, but we cannot be at a tenacity disadvantage, we can't be at an activity disadvantage and we can't be at a togetherness disadvantage,” Crean said in a virtual postgame press conference. “We've had a good week, but we've got to get a lot better because of the competition that we're going to see down the road.”
Wheeler, Camara continue to lead offense
An unsurprising trend is beginning to develop through three games for Georgia: Toumani Camara and Sahvir Wheeler are the Bulldogs’ best players. After combining for 36 points against North Georgia, the duo followed it up with an equally impressive performance against the Dolphins.
Wheeler continued to showcase his unparalleled speed and top-tier finishing abilities and Camara might be Georgia’s most versatile player. Both players bring a complementary style of play to the floor, with Camara constantly flying above the rim and Wheeler living below it. Each played to their strengths against Jacksonville and in turn, Georgia cruised.
The sophomore from Brussels, Belgium, handled the ball on the break, created second chances on the glass and made some room for a quartet of rim-rocking dunks — one of which being a windmill on the fast break. Camara finished with 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting, seven rebounds (five offensive), four assists, one block and three steals.
Wheeler recorded his third-straight double-double with 21 points and 10 assists. After the Bulldogs struggled against the zones for stretches later in the first half and early in the second half, Wheeler got things under control. Wheeler said that he feels like the team is really comfortable against a zone due to the Bulldogs’ flexible and well-planned offensive style.
“Having guys who are skilled and can do a little bit of everything helps,” Wheeler said in a virtual postgame press conference. “Once we figured out what they were weak at and how can we exploit it, we did and we ended up with 98 points with them playing zone and man.”
With Wheeler pushing the tempo, he found ways to spread the ball around the court. Aside from the sophomore duo, four other Bulldogs were in double figures. Brown had 14, PJ Horne had 12, Justin Kier had 11 and Tye Fagan had 10. Crean was particularly impressed by the scoring balance because Garcia, Georgia’s leading scorer at 15.5 per game, only logged two points.
Kier makes his return
After recording six points, five assists and three rebounds in the season-opener vs. Florida A&M, graduate transfer Justin Kier served a one-game suspension against North Georgia. When he was back in the starting line-up against the Dolphins, it was like he never left.
He was supremely effective as a secondary playmaker next to Wheeler and brought a high-level of ferocity as a defender — both on-ball and off-ball. Kier stayed in the passing lanes and came up with a game-high four steals. He also threw in 11 points (two 3-pointers), six rebounds and seven assists.
In 32 minutes of play, Kier led the Bulldogs in plus/minus with a plus-30. He put together a solid performance on both sides of the ball besides four turnovers and a couple of untimely fouls. Crean credited Kier’s fresh legs to why he was so effective against the Dolphins.
“I thought Justin Kier did a great job of setting the tone defensively, and he was another double-figure deflection guy tonight,” Crean said. “He was a little fresher than the other guys because he didn't do much on Wednesday in the walkthrough and obviously didn't play Wednesday night. And so he was a real catalyst for us that way.”
