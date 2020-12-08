The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Montana 63-50 Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Searching for solutions in the half court
Georgia started Tuesday’s game at a breathtaking speed. Before the game even eclipsed two minutes, the Bulldogs were up 9-0 by forcing a turnover, grabbing defensive rebounds and pushing the tempo. Heading into the first media timeout (under 16 minutes to go), Georgia was up 13-2.
The Bulldogs still held a sizable 21-7 lead with under 13 minutes to go in the half behind 13 fastbreak points. Montana grew into the game though and finished the half outscoring Georgia 17-11. In the final 13 minutes of the half, the Bulldogs didn’t score any more points on the fastbreak and were left trying to find rhythm in the half court.
Head coach Tom Crean preaches off-ball cutting when his team is stuck looking for baskets. There was little of that in the first half. The ball moved side-to-side to try to find openings, but Georgia settled for jump shots that weren’t falling. Christian Brown was 1-for-5 from the field and the Bulldogs’ leading scorer on the season, Sahvir Wheeler, was 1-for-8. Georgia finished the half shooting 2-for-9 from behind the arc and 15-for-36 overall.
“I think we missed some shots at times, or we didn't get the ball and we got our feelings hurt a little bit,” Crean said in a virtual postgame press conference. “And you just, you can't have that mentality, your mentality has got to be to keep coming.”
Free throws have helped the Bulldogs put points on the board during lulls on the offensive end through the first three games. They only attempted one free throw in the first half and it was with 2.7 seconds to go after an Andrew Garcia 3-point play.
In the second half, it was still a struggle to put the ball in the basket for Georgia. Brown, who is a key piece off the bench for the Bulldogs, wasn’t available because he was feeling under the weather at halftime. According to a Georgia spokesperson, the sophomore took a rapid COVID-19 test which came back negative.
For those on the court, the jump shots weren’t falling and a lot of effort was put into getting the ball in the paint for some easy looks. Of Georgia’s 63 points, 40 of them came in the paint. The lack of shooting touch was evident, as the Bulldogs went 5-for-23 from behind the arc. They also turned the ball over 18 times, only shot nine free throws (making four) and finished 39.7% from the field overall.
“I think all of these games are so important for learning how to win different ways,” Crean said. “And tonight certainly was as different of any game that we've played to this point, and it was a great way to find a way to win it.”
Quiet night for Wheeler, others pick up the slack
Georgia had six double-digit scorers in its 98-65 win over Jacksonville. Wheeler led the pack with 21 points and has been the Bulldogs’ leading scorer through the first three games. Against Montana, the sophomore guard couldn’t find his groove. He was in foul trouble, turned the ball over four times and couldn’t get his shot to fall.
“He played really hard, but he got a little quiet tonight, and we can't have that,” Crean said in a virtual postgame press conference. “I mean when you're an energy source, and the team feels protected and safe when you're out there, you've got to continue to exude that confidence constantly.”
Wheeler shot 4-for-14 from the field to finish with nine points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal. Despite his inefficient day on the offensive end, Wheeler still had a plus/minus of plus-16, the second-highest on the team. In his stead, the Bulldogs spread the scoring around and had four players in double-digits.
Garcia got back on track after logging just two points in nine minutes against Jacksonville. The graduate transfer from Stony Brook put up 13 points and five rebounds and was one of the only Georgia players to get to the free-throw line. He hit three of his seven foul shots. Even though Garcia is the Bulldogs’ sixth man, Crean sees him as just another starter.
“Andrew is a key, key guy and he epitomizes doing what it takes to win, playing to his strengths,” Crean said. “He's playing at a very competitive level, high level, and he makes everybody else better. And I think he brings comfort because people know that he's going to attack the class, he's going to be able to score inside.”
Toumani Camara also continued his stellar run of form and led all Georgia scorers with 15. Justin Kier and PJ Horne were the last two in double digits for the Bulldogs, and they proved to be the deep threats. Kier had 12 points and two 3-pointers, while Horne had 10 and two from behind the arc. Kier was more reckless with the ball and turned the ball over six times.
Dominating the glass
Crean called the 63-50 win over the Grizzlies a “grinder.” The pace was much slower, the Bulldogs had to work for their baskets and had to be physical on defense against Montana. Despite a much less prolific offensive performance, Georgia made a living on the glass.
The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Grizzlies 49-30 and grabbed 18 offensive boards that led to second — and sometimes third — chances at a basket. Camara stood out with a career-high 17 rebounds (eight offensive). The rest of the rebounding duties were spread out, with five other Bulldogs coming up with four or more.
Camara said after the game that even though he was the main contributor on the boards, the job is always a collective one and everyone on the team needs to put in the work.
“I think it was a big, big day for me this game to be really focused on rebounding especially the last three games I haven't been doing my best,” Camara said in a postgame virtual press conference. “We just need to keep rolling and keep it up every time.”
