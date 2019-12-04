The Georgia men’s basketball was unable to find any consistency in its trip to the Maui Invitational, losing two of three games. In their first game back in Athens, the Bulldogs practically led from start to finish against North Carolina Central University on Tuesday, winning 95-59.
Georgia’s efficiency on offense got back on track after a stretch of bad-shooting games. The Bulldogs shot 37-for-70 from the floor, good for 53%. Georgia also hit nine 3-pointers and shot 75% from the free-throw line.
With Amanze Ngumezi suspended for an “indefinite period of time,” the Bulldogs were left short handed down low. The guards compensated for Ngumezi’s absence and Georgia outrebounded N.C. Central 54-25.
Edwards aggressive early
Georgia’s star freshman Anthony Edwards has struggled to assert himself offensively early in games. On Dec. 2, he claimed he was being too passive at times. Edwards scored just four points in the first half before erupting for 33 points in the second half against Michigan State.
Against N.C. Central, he had to do no such thing. In fact, he only played nine minutes in the second half. He did most of his work in the first half. He started 7-for-11 from the field for 19 points. He scored in a variety of ways — from stepback 3-pointers to running floaters in the paint — and even threw in a windmill dunk on the fast break for style points.
Edwards was still able to get his teammates involved, something he’s cognizant of. He dished out three assists in the first half, including a jump pass to a cutting Rayshaun Hammonds for a quick bucket and the foul.
Getting on the break
The Bulldogs have had no trouble getting out in transition for easy baskets through the first seven games of the season. It was no different against the Eagles.
Georgia finished with 29 fast break points. Most of the chances came from long rebounds on missed 3-pointers or due to the Bulldogs’ active hands. They were able to rack up eight steals steals that led to some easy buckets.
On made baskets, Georgia guards like Sahvir Wheeler and Edwards constantly pushed the tempo and allowed the Bulldogs to hit 95 points on the night.
Three who mattered
Anthony Edwards: Once again, the freshman was Georgia’s go-to offensive weapon against the Eagles. He finished with 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting and added three assists and two steals. His energy on both offense and defense maintained the intrigue in Georgia’s near wire-to-wire win.
Rayshaun Hammonds: The junior had a quietly productive night for the Bulldogs. Hammonds stayed on the offensive boards — grabbing four — and made his living on cuts to the basket and backing down N.C. Centrals forwards in the post. Hammonds shot 7-for-12 from the field and finished with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Tyree Crump: The senior was mainly quiet during Georgia’s trip to the Maui Invitational. Crump never eclipsed double-digit points and failed to score any points against Dayton. On Wednesday, he fell back into his offensive role for the Bulldogs. He hit four 3-pointers and finished with 1 points.
