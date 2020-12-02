The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated North Georgia 84-62 in its second game of the season on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Wheeler-Camara pairing shows up
In their freshman campaigns, Toumani Camara and Sahvir Wheeler linked up in pick-and-rolls, on fastbreaks and pretty much everywhere in between. In a quiet first game of the season, Camara logged just four points in 18 minutes. He was in foul trouble and couldn’t find a rhythm all night.
However, after reeling off 8 straight points midway through the first half against UNG, it was clear something was different for the sophomore from Brussels, Belgium. He shot a serviceable 2-for-5 from behind the arc after missing all four of his attempts in the season-opener. Throw in a few highlight dunks off passes from Wheeler, and that gives you a typical performance from Camara. He finished with 19 points and shot 8-for-18 from the field.
“I think we're not gonna have like a one-man scorer, so everybody in the team can score,” Camara said. “ I mean, of course I had to work on myself and be more aggressive, but I think it's the same for everybody, everybody can have their night.”
But it was really Wheeler who was pulling all the strings. Without freshman KD Johnson (issues with eligibility) and graduate transfer Justin Kier (serving a one-game suspension), Wheeler had no trouble controlling the backcourt. He dictated the pace of play with his unrelenting speed and vision, setting up his teammates with open looks. The sophomore finessed his way to the rim whenever he wanted, and despite getting blocked a couple of times, ended with 17 points and shot 6-for-12 from the field. He also finished with his second double-double of the season behind 10 assists.
“I think I feel a little bit more comfortable. I'm obviously in my second year, so a lot of work I put in in the offseason, I'm starting to see it,” Wheeler said. “Most of that double-double stuff is a credit to my teammates as well because those are the guys who end up finishing the place making the shots.”
Suffocating defense
In Georgia’s season-opener, Florida A&M managed to shoot 52.5% from the field. The Bulldogs broke down on various possessions against the Vipers, leading to easy baskets. That changed on Wednesday against UNG.
In the first half, the Nighthawks shot 31% from the field and Georgia forced 11 turnovers. Georgia trapped UNG’s smaller guards on the perimeter and scrambled the Nighthawks offense with length. Still, UNG’s ball movement broke the Georgia press on a few occasions and led to some free 3-pointers and layups. Of the Nighthawks’ nine made shots in the first half, five of them were 3-pointers.
A bigger lineup consisting of Mikal Starks, Andrew Garcia, PJ Horne, Jonathan Ned and Camara stonewalled UNG’s attack and forced bad shots and a shot-clock violation halfway through the first half. The lengthier lineup allowed for the Bulldogs to jump out to a 14 point lead, and they never looked vulnerable to losing the lead thereafter.
Taking a 20-point lead into the second half, Georgia played zone on multiple possessions and the defensive engagement continued to pay dividends. Camara, Ned and Tyron McMillan were particularly impactful, coming up with possession-ending rebounds and blocks. The trio combined for 19 rebounds and two of Georgia’s only blocks. Christian Brown and Tye Fagan also chipped in with seven rebounds each.
UNG never found its efficiency in the second half and finished with 62 total points while shooting 32.8% from the field. Of their 20 made field goals, the Nighthawks hit 10 3-pointers on 33 attempts. UNG also turned the ball over 21 times, leading to 19 points for Georgia. Crean said the Bulldogs had 32 deflections at the half and finished with 62 at the end of the game
“Whether we were [in] man, whether we were [in] zone, whether we were pressing, they were very, very active. And that's how we have to play,” Crean said. “So we have to be a combination defenses team, a changing defenses team, but we have to be an activity team. Because we're not going to lead the league in block shots.”
Horne makes his mark
In his first game in a Georgia uniform, Horne didn’t seem fully comfortable. The Virginia Tech transfer recorded just five points in his debut after receiving high praise from Crean and teammates ahead of the season opener. He found his shooting touch on Wednesday and ended as Georgia’s third-leading scorer with 13 points.
His best stretch of play came with eight minutes to go in the second half when he burst for 8 quick points in two minutes. The two 3-pointers and an additional jumper from Horne helped the Bulldogs push their lead to 27.
“I think coming into the program, he's doing a lot of things that he was not used to back at his own school and I think he's learning a lot,” Camara said. “I'm learning a lot from him because he's also a veteran, so he's teaching stuff to us every day and he's a great teammate and I think he's gonna be great.”
