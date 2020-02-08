The Georgia men’s basketball team fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide 105-102 in overtime on Saturday. The Bulldogs weren’t able to capitalize on their chances to tie the game in overtime. With the loss, Georgia fell to 12-11 overall and 2-8 in the SEC. Here are observations from The Red & Black:
Falling short in overtime
40 minutes wasn’t enough time to separate the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide. After a back-and-forth second half, both teams went into overtime knotted at 92 — Georgia’s highest scoring performance since Dec. 4 against North Carolina Central.
Overtime was more of the same as both teams came up with crucial baskets. Alabama was able to get the most of its points and take the lead from the free-throw line. The Crimson Tide shot 9-for-12 in the extra five minutes.
Georgia had opportunities to tie the game. Tyree Crump, Sahvir Wheeler and Anthony Edwards all missed 3-pointers down three points in the final minute of overtime. Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. led his team to the finish by scoring five points in overtime.
Securing a lead, then losing it
Georgia went into halftime down four points after a sloppy first half with nine turnovers and plenty of missed opportunities on picking up 50-50 balls. Alabama scored 10 points off the Bulldogs’ turnovers, and the Crimson Tide outscored Georgia by 10 in the paint.
Georgia turned it around in the second half and managed to grab an early lead. The Bulldogs scored nine second-chance points, five 3-pointers and six fast break points to surge into the lead. The Bulldogs took a lead just one minute into the second half after two consecutive 3-pointers from Hammonds and Wheeler.
The Bulldogs stretched the lead up to 12 with less than 15 minutes to go on the clock. Georgia’s lead didn’t last long, however. Similar to games against Missouri and Florida where Georgia held a lead in the second half, Alabama quickly cut down the lead and eventually took a lead with around 10 minutes to go.
Point guards pushing the pace
On Friday, Crean said Lewis has been one of the fastest players in the country for the past two years. In his sophomore season, Lewis poses even more of a threat now that he has some experience, Crean said.
Georgia also had a quick point guard on its side in Wheeler. On Saturday, both lead guards were the difference.
Lewis utilized his speed and savvy playmaking abilities to score easy buckets when the likes of Toumani Camara and Rayshaun Hammonds were switched onto him. He led the Crimson Tide with 12 points at halftime and added three rebounds and three assists. When Georgia began to expect Lewis to drive toward the basket, he pulled back and hit a 3-pointer late in the first half to give Alabama a six-point lead.
Wheeler made a similar impact. He pushed the ball up the court at a blistering pace, finishing a couple of layups with his reliable left hand when Georgia’s offense fell into an impasse in the first 20 minutes. The Crimson Tide defense collapsed onto Wheeler on the fast break, and he took advantage by dishing out to Crump in the corner for a wide open 3-pointer that put Georgia within one point. Wheeler finished with only seven points in the first half, but his floor general attributes settled the Bulldogs.
In the second half and in overtime, both guards continued to make a lasting impact. Wheeler finished with 24 points, eight assists and three 3-pointers. Lewis led his team to the victory and finished with 37 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Hammonds fights through foul trouble
Hammonds got called for his fourth foul with 7:40 left in the game. Crean opted to bring the junior onto the court for offensive possessions and put him onto the bench when Georgia was on defense.
It was the right choice, as Hammonds came up with two crucial buckets late in the game. First, he finished a 3-point play with 2 minutes to put the Bulldogs within one point. Then, Hammonds came up with a tying bucket with just 20 seconds to go.
Hammonds finished with 20 points and four rebounds in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.