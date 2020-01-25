A lackadaisical first half turned out to be impossible for the Georgia men’s basketball team to come back from, and the Bulldogs lost to Ole Miss on Saturday night in Stegeman Coliseum. The Rebels’ 70-60 win was their first in the SEC and knocked Georgia's conference record to 1-5.
Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Defensive struggle
Georgia struggled defensively on Saturday night. The Rebels shot 100% from 3-point range and 56% from field goal range in the first half. Georgia stopped more Rebel shots in the second half, but Ole Miss still shot 48% from field goal range. On the night, they shot 52% from field goal range and 55% from 3-point range.
Defense has been a point of emphasis for head coach Tom Crean and the Bulldogs this season, and he and the team have said that when defense breaks down, it’s typically due to lack of communication between players on the court.
To compound with the defensive issues, Georgia did not produce on the offensive side of the ball either. In the first half, they went 9-27 and shot 33% from field goal range. Freshman Anthony Edwards and senior Jordan Harris led the Bulldogs in points the first half with only eight points a piece. At the end of the game, Georgia shot 31% from field goal range and 30% from 3-point range. In addition, Georgia had nine turnovers in the first half alone and 16 at the end of the game.
Rallying too late
The second half rally that put Georgia back in the game after its slow start was highlighted by Edwards sinking a 3-point jumper from the wide right key. Edwards’ shot boosted the score to 43-42 in Georgia’s favor and gave the Bulldogs the first lead they had in 21 minutes of play.
An 11-2 Georgia run preceded Edwards’ three and entirely changed the momentum of the game for the Bulldogs, but it proved not to be enough to make up for Georgia’s slow start Saturday night.
Three who mattered
Jordan Harris: The senior led the Bulldogs with 15 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and three steals.
Anthony Edwards: Edwards had an uncharastically low performance Saturday night and shot only 25% from field goal range and 30% from behind the arc, but he managed to still be the Bulldogs’ second-highest scorer on Saturday night with 13 points.
Breein Tyree: The senior Rebel scored 20 of Ole Miss’ 70 points, as well as four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.