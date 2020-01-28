The Georgia men’s basketball team relinquished a 20-point lead and ended up losing a one-shot game to Missouri 72-69 Tuesday night in Columbia, Missouri. The Bulldogs’ conference record dropped to 1-6, and their most recent win, nearly two weeks in the past, is beginning to fade in the rear view mirror.
Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Second half game
Tuesday night’s matchup seemed to be finished with just more than 13 minutes left to play. Georgia had an 18-point lead and had led for most of the night, but momentum shifted when Missouri’s Javon Pickett made a layup inside of the paint and set the score to 59-41. Missouri went on a 24-6 run over the next 10 minutes and 49 seconds, first tying Georgia’s score and then bypassing it. Two made free throws by Reed Nikko secured the Tigers’ lead at 66-65.
Georgia made two more shots after Missouri took the lead. Each was a layup — one by Toumani Camara and one by Donnell Gresham — but it was too late in the game for the Bulldogs to come back from the 18-point Tiger stretch.
Double the Edwards
Freshman breakout Anthony Edwards had his first career double-double Tuesday night. He finished the game with 23 points and 10 rebounds, as well as three assists and two steals.
Edwards’ performance against the Tigers was his 17th double-digit scoring performance and the ninth game where he has scored at least 20 points. Edwards has also broken the 30-point barrier in one game this season.
Three who mattered
Tyree Crump: The senior was the second-highest scoring Bulldog with 13 points Tuesday. It was Crump’s seventh double-digit scoring display of the season.
Sahvir Wheeler: Wheeler did not play on Tuesday night due to an ankle injury sustained on Jan. 15, despite playing in just less than 32 minutes against Ole Miss on Jan. 25. Wheeler has become an integral part of the mix of Bulldogs on the floor, and his absence was noticeable Tuesday night.
Reed Nikko: Nikko made the free throws that claimed his Tigers the lead, and he had 13 points and five rebounds. Nikko had such an impressive game that Georgia head coach Tom Crean spoke about him in his postgame press conference.
“I told my team, momentum is always up for grabs,” Crean said. “Reed Nikko was living proof of that today. He came in and was much tougher than us around the rim. He changed it in the second half, gave them confidence.”
