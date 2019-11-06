Anthony Edwards and Sahvir Wheeler, two of 10 freshmen on the Georgia men’s basketball team, pushed the Bulldogs to a 91-72 win over Western Carolina in their season opener in Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday night.
The duo combined with senior Tyree Crump to score 58 of the Bulldogs’ 91 points.
The predominantly freshman team is still working to integrate its new members into the program. Of the ten players to pick up minutes for Georgia on Tuesday night, half of them were freshmen.
“We’re trying to blend in 10 new people,” head coach Tom Crean said. “I mean, that is incredible … That is a hard deal.”
Observations
Fouls were the biggest issue for Georgia against the Catamounts. The Bulldogs racked up 26 personal fouls — 13 in each half. Edwards and Christian Brown both fouled out, and Tye Fagan was not far behind with four fouls. Rayshaun Hammonds and Rodney Howard each picked up three fouls.
Edwards and Wheeler attributed the high number of fouls to early-season jitters.
“I mean, some of it might have been nerves,” Wheeler said. “That first game in a college arena — college experience — but some of it … maybe a little too antsy.”
Hammonds’ and Howard’s fouls all came in the first half, and Brown picked up three of his five in the first half as well. The foul trouble caused Crean to sit some of his players until halftime, which caused an issue with lack of depth on the bench.
“Hopefully we’ll get this team to a place we’re there’s strength in numbers,” Crean said. “We’re not there yet. Right now we have a lot of bodies, but we’ve got to get guys that … can bring a lot of value to the court.”
Top performers
Anthony Edwards — Despite shooting only 44% (7-16) from field goal range, Edwards still managed to lead the Bulldogs in points, earning 24 by the end of the night, even after fouling out with 2:10 left in the game. The freshman was only one rebound away from a double-double, ending the night with nine rebounds and three assists. The crowd in Stegeman rose for a standing ovation when Edwards left the court after fouling out, and he said it was a moment he’d remember forever.
“Just the crowd giving me a standing ovation — I mean, it brought joy to my heart,” Edwards said.
Sahvir Wheeler — After playing just over 12 minutes in the first half and scoring only five points, Wheeler came alive in the second half, scoring 14 points. He finished with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists. Standing at only 5-foot-10, Wheeler said that he learned early on that he’d be short “all his life,” and that caused him to be determined to drive into the paint. At Georgia, he said he can depend on players like Edwards, Hammonds and Crump to make shots on the perimeter, and he feels like it’s his job to drive and score in the paint. Wheeler was 6-for-7 on field goal shots Tuesday night.
“He might be small in stature, but he’s got a giant heart,” Crean said.
Tyree Crump — With Jordan Harris suspended, Crump was the only true senior in Georgia’s lineup. He was the third highest scorer for the Bulldogs, earning 15 points along with five rebounds and one assist.
