The Georgia men’s basketball team traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and lost to LSU 94-64. The Bulldogs lacked energy and were outmatched, while big performances from the Tigers’ seniors contributed to the loss. Georgia moves to 15-16 overall and 5-13 in the SEC. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Seniors making an impact
Georgia’s seniors were honored at the midweek loss to Florida. On Saturday, it was LSU’s turn to do the same, but the result was different. Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor — the two senior starters — were integral to the Tigers’ win.
Mays finished with 19 points, three made 3-pointers and six rebounds. His ability to drive and shoot from behind the arc kept Georgia defenders guessing.
Taylor showed his range as well and pulled off highlight dunks to get LSU’s crowd involved. He also played solid defense on Anthony Edwards on the other end. He finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and shot 58.8% from the field.
Georgia senior Tyree Crump made an impact with his absence. The Bainbridge native went was held out of Saturday’s game because of infectious mononucleosis. Crump made a resurgence in the final few weeks of the season as an offensive option off the bench and hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Vanderbilt.
In Crump’s absence, Donnell Gresham Jr. and Tye Fagan saw an uptick in minutes but to no avail. The two combined for eight points, eight rebounds and two turnovers.
Giving up runs
Through the first eight minutes, Georgia managed to stick around with the Tigers. Rayshaun Hammonds scored six points, and the Bulldogs turned over LSU four times. Georgia didn’t look unmatched until a 16-5 run midway through the first half.
The Bulldogs brought the game back, but again, LSU answered with a 9-0 run in two minutes. Georgia’s scoring droughts hindered it from settling into the game. The scoring droughts also put more pressure on its defense to perform, and it didn’t. LSU scored 49 points, shot 64% from the field and held a 15-point lead at the end of the first half.
Georgia showed little energy in the second half, and LSU took complete control of the contest. The Tigers stretched their lead to as many as 32 points and eventually won the game 94-64. LSU finished the game shooting 57.6% from the field, hitting 11 3-pointers and 15 free throws.
Ice cold Edwards
Edwards didn’t make his first shot until nearly nine minutes into the game. Taylor did well to deny Edwards too many chances, and other LSU defenders did the same when switched onto Georgia’s star freshman.
Edwards finished with 17 points, three rebounds and one assist. He shot 6-for-22 from the field and 1-for-12 from behind the arc in what is expected to be his final regular season game at Georgia. The freshman is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
Edwards wasn’t the only one to lack resolve, as the Bulldogs shot 36.2% from the field. After winning three of its last four coming into the final week of the regular season, Georgia lost the last two games by a combined 44 points.
