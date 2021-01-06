The Georgia men’s basketball team lost to LSU 92-90 in overtime in its first away game of the season on Wednesday. The Bulldogs are now 7-2 after their second-straight SEC loss. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
First overtime of the season
40 minutes wasn’t enough to separate Georgia and LSU. After a high-tempo first two halves, the Tigers and the Bulldogs were knotted at 80. Head coach Tom Crean expected an explosive offense with multi-dimensional scorers, but LSU was off from beyond the arc for most of the night. The Tigers finished 10-for-30 and Georgia, admittedly not a great 3-point shooting team, hit 12 on the night.
LSU’s leading scorer and also the SEC leader in the number of 3-pointers made, Cameron Thomas, was uncharacteristically cold from outside. He was 1-for-8 on the night, but he made up for shortcomings at the free-throw line. He was basically fouled on demand and hit 15 of his 16 attempts from the charity stripe, finishing with 26 points.
Georgia was still able to play its game, scoring 28 fast break points to LSU’s three and Crean liked the ball movement for stretches. Justin Kier was Georgia’s catalyst on offense, almost matching Thomas with 25 points. The grad transfer from George Mason hit six 3-pointers and helped Georgia go on multiple runs.
The Bulldogs also relied on balanced scoring per usual with five other players scoring eight points or more. Sahvir Wheeler was next up with 21 points and nine assists. But when it came to overtime, Georgia just fell short.
The Tigers were in control in overtime and missed shots, fouls and defensive breakdowns from the Bulldogs were their undoing. They had a chance to tie it and send it to double overtime with less than 10 seconds to go and Kier missed an open layup. Crean said that’s not the reason you lose games, it’s just the end result.
“We just didn't get the result with the layup,” Crean said in a virtual postgame press conference. “But I would say this about Justin Kier: if he's not the best layup-maker I've ever recruited, he's right in that first couple of fingers on the hand, I mean he can really score. I thought he did an excellent job tonight. And we just missed it at the end.”
Questions about the whistle
With less than 30 seconds left in overtime, Kier hit a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs to within two. He put pressure on the inbound and appeared to steal the ball and throw it off an LSU player’s leg. However, the officials said that Kier was out of bounds when he threw the ball back in and gave the possession to LSU. There was no review, and Crean said he never understood the reasoning behind the officials’ decision not to review it. He said he would check on it tomorrow for a better explanation.
“We had two referees in this game that have thrown up the jump ball in the national championship game,” Crean said. “So I have respect for those guys, but I never really understood why we couldn't review it. … I have definitely heard that it was not accurate, but I haven't seen it myself. I was standing right there, I thought I had a pretty good view. But I guess all I can say right now is it is what it is.”
The call was consequential as LSU went on to extend its lead by one at the free-throw line and the Bulldogs fell by two points. Besides that, both teams were left with their arms in the air on multiple foul calls.
The Bulldogs were bailed out by some reach-in calls and LSU went to the line 15 more times than Georgia. That could be due to the Bulldogs playing catch-up, but Crean said he would have to watch some more film to get a better look at some of the calls.
“I'll have to watch the film because I thought we had a lot of verticality,” Crean said. “Again, I've got to trust the referees ... but I thought LSU did a really good job of drawing contact, and they were rewarded for it, especially Cam Thomas.”
The Tigers ended 22-for-33 from the free-throw line and the Bulldogs were 12-for-18.
Turnovers galore
Although both teams ended with 80 points at the end of regulation, it was far from a clean game of basketball. Georgia had one of its second-highest turnover counts in a game this season with 22. The Bulldogs were hindered by LSU’s active zone and press defenses, making small mistakes that the Tigers capitalized on.
LSU also gave the ball away 16 times with Trendon Watford accounting for nine of them to go along with his 17 points. All said, Georgia’s lapses were far more detrimental to its offensive flow. Wheeler and Toumani Camara both had six, with Camara struggling more to get his foothold into the game. The Bulldogs’ leading scorer still finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, but his lack of care with the ball cost Georgia.
Wheeler struggled to make plays over the length of LSU, especially when they trapped him and forced the 5-foot-10 sophomore to get rid of the ball. Still, Crean was happy with the effort from his group in the loss, even though he doesn’t believe in moral victories.
“Anytime as a coach, the most important thing you want to see your team compete, but then you want them to understand what they have to take care of when it comes to communication errors on a switch or not blocking out on a free throw situation or something like that,” Crean said. “But I'm proud of them, I mean don't get me wrong. So a moral victory is not a phrase I'd use, but proud of their effort, their tenacity, their togetherness, the bench energy in here.”
