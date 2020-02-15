After one of its worst showings of the year against South Carolina on Feb. 12, the Georgia men’s basketball team followed up with a 74-69 road loss to Texas A&M on Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. Georgia played a more competitive game but was ultimately unable to sweep the season series with the Aggies.
Georgia fell to 12-13 overall and 2-10 in the SEC. Texas A&M improves to .500 at 12-12 overall and 6-6 in conference play. Here are observations from The Red & Black:
Second-half collapse
Georgia was unable to maintain another lead after going into the halftime break up nine points. The Bulldogs blew two 20-point leads in five games prior to Saturday.
Texas A&M went on a 13-7 run through the first eight minutes of the second half to pull within two points and shift momentum with the help of its home crowd.
The Bulldogs experienced a stretch of 3:19 without a made basket as a part of the run.
Georgia’s bench unit was especially effective throughout the game but did not play as big of a role in the second half. The bench scored 33 points total and contributed to the Bulldogs’ rare rebounding advantage. Tyree Crump tied his season-high in rebounds with five.
Turnovers played a massive role in Saturday’s game. After a relatively clean first half, the Bulldogs were more careless in the final frame. Georgia finished with 21 turnovers, nearly doubling Texas A&M’s 11.
Texas A&M succeeds in the paint
The second-half comeback by Texas A&M was largely due to its emphasis on getting the ball deep in the paint. Senior forward Josh Nebo was dominant inside against the size-disadvantaged Bulldogs.
Nebo and Emanuel Miller combined for 33 points with much of that coming in the paint. The two Texas A&M forwards played efficiently with Miller shooting 5-11 and Nebo going 5-5.
Despite Georgia winning the rebound battle by six, Texas A&M won the category in the second half with an 18-13 advantage with seven on the offensive side.
Edwards not 100%
Anthony Edwards is still feeling the effects of the flu and was unable to play his usual heavy dose of minutes on Saturday against Texas A&M.
Edwards has been hindered by the illness for the past couple of games and appeared sluggish to start the game. He finished the game with six points on 2-7 shooting, all of which were 3-point shots.
After outings with minutes in the high 30s, Edwards was only in the game for 28 minutes and was a minus-4 while on the court. Edwards recorded 11 straight games of 30 or more minutes played before breaking that streak with 29 against South Carolina on Feb. 12.
Three who mattered
Josh Nebo: Nebo finished the game with 12 points and four rebounds. He led Texas A&M with a plus-19 during his time on the court. Nebo was dominant in this game after being a non-factor in the Aggies’ first meeting with Texas A&M.
Tyree Crump: Crump came off the bench to score 11 points on 3-7 3-point shooting. This was Crump’s highest scoring total since his 13 points at Missouri. He led one of the best performances by the bench this season in Saturday’s game.
Emanuel Miller: The game-high scorer, Miller accumulated 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. He played a critical part in the momentum swinging in the second half and was Texas A&M’s energizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.