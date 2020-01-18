In its second SEC road game of the season, the Georgia men’s basketball team fell to Mississippi State 91-59. Georgia’s lackluster defense and inability to limit Mississippi State on the glass were the differences on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were outplayed on both ends of the court against Mississippi State. Georgia shot 39% from the field and 17% from behind the arc. The loss brings Georgia’s record to 11-6 and 1-3 in the SEC.
Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Battle down low
The Bulldogs’ lack of forward depth continues to be present as they were outrebounded 40-22 and gave up 48 points in the paint.
Sophomore Reggie Perry led the way for Mississippi State in the first half, putting up 16 points and shooting 7-for-11 from the field. He added five rebounds, including three offensive boards that stymied Georgia’s ability to push the tempo. Perry also stretched the floor and hit a couple jump shots, forcing Georgia defenders to stay close on the perimeter.
Toumani Camara and Rayshaun Hammonds were the bright spots on offense for Georgia in the first half. Camara registered 10 points and Hammonds chipped in eight of his own. No other Georgia player eclipsed four points in the first 20 minutes. The duo combined for two points in the second half as Mississippi State extended its insurmountable lead.
Perry finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds after second half. His offensive efforts weren’t needed as much due to Georgia’s cold streak on offense in the second half.
Edwards kept quiet
The success of Georgia rises and falls with Anthony Edwards. The star freshman struggled in the first half. He made his first shot with just over one minute left in the first half. The star freshman shot 1-for-6 from the field and struggled to make an impact apart from a few solid passes leading to buckets.
Edwards worked his way back into some buckets in the second half, but his supporting cast wasn’t able to follow his lead. He finished with 19 points on 5-for-16 shooting.
Edwards’ shot selection was questionable on multiple occasions, but he stayed aggressive and got to the free-throw line. He finished 8-for-9 on free throws.
Three who mattered
Anthony Edwards: Despite his ineffective first half, Edwards stumbled into his average point total in the second half. He was Georgia’s leading scorer with 19 and was the only player to hit more than one shot in the second half.
Reggie Perry: Mississippi State’s star sophomore was a problem for Georgia’s defense on Saturday. He had an all-around performance, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Tyson Carter: Carter came up with four timely 3-pointers on Saturday and helped keep Georgia at bay in the second half. The senior finished with 18 points and three assists coming off the bench for Mississippi State.
