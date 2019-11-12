It was a back-and-forth game between Georgia and The Citadel on Tuesday night. The visitors stayed in the game through 3-pointers, but Georgia took over late with its dynamic fast-paced offense, winning 95-86 at Stegeman Coliseum.
Anthony Edwards led the Bulldogs with the second 20-point outing of his short but eventful Georgia career. The freshman finished with 29 points, leading both teams in scoring for the second straight game.
Georgia received some solid performances from its supporting cast, with five other players in double figures besides Edwards.
“A cleaner game”
Leading up to Tuesday night’s matchup with The Citadel, Crean said he wanted to see a “cleaner game.” What he meant by that was smarter passing, taking better shots and communicating on defense. Against The Citadel, it was up and down in those categories.
Georgia took care of the ball in the first half, only turning the ball over two times, and made the right passes time and time again. Whether the Bulldogs hit the shots was another story.
Sahvir Wheeler provided a spark off the bench with eight assists and just two turnover. The only other player to record multiple turnovers was forward Christian Brown, who had three.
Defensive communication was the Bulldogs’ weakest link on Tuesday. Last season, The Citadel attempted over 1,000 3-pointers, which accounted for more than 50% of its shots. Georgia had trouble communicating on switches, running The Citadel’s shooters off the 3-point line and closing out at the right times.
The Citadel finished with 33 3-point shot attempts and 14 fell, good for nearly 43%. This is an area Crean has continually harped on to start Georgia’s season and will be a key storyline as his young team gets adjusted.
High-scoring affair
At first glance, the 95-86 score looks like something you’d see out of an NBA game rather than a college basketball game in early November. But it’s what happens when two college teams with vulnerable defenses and fast-paced offenses go head-to-head.
Georgia got the bulk of its production on the fast break, finishing with 40 transition points and 28 points off turnovers.
The Bulldogs also got to the line early and often and converted 21 of their 29 foul shots.
The Citadel made its living from behind the arc but still managed to get some points in other areas as Georgia began to key in.
Three who mattered
Anthony Edwards: The freshman guard will likely be featured here a lot over the course of the season. This time, it was for his surge heading out of halftime. After the first 20 minutes, Edwards was tied as the leading scorer with 10 points. However, shot 3-for-9 from the field. Edwards finished with 29 points and a couple of highlight reel worthy drives and dunks.
Hayden Brown: Brown was the main scorer for The Citadel on Tuesday, finishing with 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting. His timely threes were crucial to The Citadel staying in the game against Georgia.
Donnell Gresham Jr.: The graduate transfer from Northeastern was a steadying force for the Bulldogs on Tuesday. He finished with 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting and five rebounds. He played solid defense in an open and fast-paced game and even sprinkled in a rare 4-point play early in the second half.
