The Georgia men’s basketball team broke through against No. 13 Auburn after a four-game losing streak. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 65-55 behind stout defense and smart offense down the stretch. With the win, Georgia moved to 13-13 overall and 3-10 in the SEC. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Hindering Auburn’s game
Head coach Tom Crean said Auburn’s fast pace and ability to get to the free-throw line would be problem areas for Georgia. The Bulldogs were able to compete in those areas on Wednesday.
Auburn made 468 free throws in the first 25 games of the season, which ranks No. 4 in the country. Georgia recorded 355 in the same amount of games. The Bulldogs managed to keep the Tigers off the free-throw line, only sending them to the line 13 times. Georgia went to the line 24 times and made 16.
Toumani Camara was fouled when Auburn was playing catch-up in the final minute, and the freshman went 10-for-12 to keep the Tigers at arm’s length.
“Usually [Camara] makes them when we shoot in practice,” Crean said. “The fact that he made some in some moments in the game [gives me] confidence to have him in there in that situation.”
Georgia also kept the pace down, holding Auburn to 55 total points and only nine fast-break points. Anthony Edwards was key to Georgia’s 14 fast-break points, and pushed the tempo with Sahvir Wheeler when the opportunity presented itself. Edwards finished with 18 points on 7-for-16 shooting, while Wheeler finished with 13 points.
Competing on the boards
The Bulldogs' constant struggles on the boards this season seemed to pause on Wednesday. Georgia competed for most rebounds and limited Auburn’s impact on the offensive glass. The Bulldogs and the Tigers tied in the rebound battle at 45, and Georgia held the deficit on offensive rebounds to three.
Mike Peake, Rayshaun Hammonds and Camara all came up with crucial rebounds, but Georgia’s guards made the true impact. Jordan Harris, Edwards and Wheeler combined for 15 rebounds.
“We had to establish toughness tonight,” Crean said. “We had to establish that we were going to fight because we know Auburn does. Their record is no fluke, they’re the real deal.”
Responding to Auburn runs
Georgia held a nine-point lead with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half. Crean took that opportunity to give those who shoulder the offense a breather. Edwards and Hammonds went to the bench along with Peake, and Camara, Tye Fagan and Rodney Howard entered into the game.
Auburn took advantage of the stagnant lineup on the floor and went on a run. Crean subbed Edwards, Hammonds and Wheeler back in to maintain the lead, but the momentum already shifted in the Tigers’ favor. J’Von McCormick buried a 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper to give Auburn a one-point lead with 5:11 to go. Instead of allowing the Tigers to assert their will, Georgia answered.
The response included two back-to-back 3-pointers from Edwards and Wheeler, and the Bulldogs took a six-point lead into the half. Solid defense and rebounding prevented Auburn from getting easy buckets to end the half and gave Georgia a bump of confidence.
Auburn threatened in the second half on countless occasions in the second half, but important baskets and stops from Georgia’s young group of players held Auburn in check.
“That just shows growth,” Wheeler said. “We’re trusting in other guys to step up and make big plays, being solid and not turning the ball over … [Maturity] is what Coach Crean’s big on and that’s what we’re trying to do everyday.”
