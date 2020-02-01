The Georgia men’s basketball team got back onto track against Texas A&M after a four-game losing streak. Stalwart defense and an exceptional performance from freshman Anthony Edwards helped the Bulldogs win their second SEC game of the season.
Here are observations from The Red & Black:
Dreadful first half offense
Ten games into the season, Georgia’s offense looked to be its strong suit. The Bulldogs averaged 83.5 points per game through the first 10, and it looked like defense would ultimately hold the Bulldogs back. On Saturday however, Georgia flipped the script.
Two turnovers in the first 40 seconds of the game was a fitting start for how Georgia played on offense in the first half. The Bulldogs ended with 14 at the end of the first 20, which is near their average for a full game.
Georgia’s shot-making didn’t bail it out either. The Bulldogs shot 9-for-23 from the field in the first half but also hit four 3-pointers. The 3-pointers helped Georgia take a lead going into halftime, but the defense was truly the difference.
Heading into the matchup with the Aggies, head coach Tom Crean called for more defensive consistency from his team. He got what he wanted. The Bulldogs strung together eight defensive stops in a row during a six-minute stretch late in the first half.
“A big thing for us is getting three stops in a row, we did a good job of that today,” Crean said. “[Defensive consistency] is the No. 1 key in the winning recipe.”
Even with the multiple stops, Georgia’s offense was unable to take advantage and still remained tied at 17-17. Texas A&M shot 25% from the field in the first 20 minutes, but Georgia only went into halftime up by three.
Extending the lead
Georgia’s solid defense continued in the second half and the offense finally started to settle in. Fastbreak dunks and 3-pointers were just what Georgia needed to get the crowd involved.
Anthony Edwards went on a solo 7-0 run in just over one minute and gave the Bulldogs a 10-point lead. Texas A&M called a timeout and Edwards waited at about midcourt for his teammates to rush out and exchange high-fives.
Edwards was Georgia’s best player by far, finishing with 29 points and 15 rebounds. He made his living grabbing defensive rebounds and starting breaks, but chipped in with four 3-pointers and multiple NBA-level drives to the basket. Crean called it his most complete performance thus far.
His defensive potential showed as well as he finished with 14 deflections, two steals and a block. The Bulldogs held Texas A&M to 27 second half points.
Wheeler’s return to lineup
Freshman Sahvir Wheeler has been in and out of Georgia’s lineup over the last two weeks as he’s dealt with two different injuries. Crean said on Friday that he was hopeful with Wheeler’s progress after sustaining ankle and upper body injuries in a short period of time.
On Saturday, he was in starting lineup against a very familiar opponent. Wheeler was committed to Texas A&M prior to former Aggies head coach Billy Kennedy getting fired on March 15. He decommitted shortly thereafter on March 27 and committed to Georgia on May 6.
The Houston, Texas, native seemed back to his full health against the Aggies, using his speed to rush around the court and run Georgia’s offense. He finished with nine points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals, but his impact was felt greater outside of the stats.
“It’s an SEC game at the end of the day,” Wheeler said. “We just tried to come out with the win. Yeah, that was a school [I was going to], but it’s nothing personal.”
