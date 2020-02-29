The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas at home after losing on the road to South Carolina 94-90 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs beat the Razorbacks 99-89 behind energetic closeout performances from Tyree Crump and Anthony Edwards. With the win, Georgia moved to 15-14 overall and 5-11 in the SEC. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Fighting the second-half surge
Despite most of the statistical categories pointing to a comfortable Georgia win, Arkansas refused to go away. The Razorbacks’ second-half push came behind a crowd-quieting performance from Mason Jones.
The junior had 22 points in the second half, shooting 8-for-11 from the field. No matter who Georgia put on him, Jones had an answer. He catalyzed Arkansas’ offense in the second half and forced the young Bulldogs to prove themselves down the stretch. They did, but it wasn’t just the freshmen.
Tyree Crump had eight points in the final four minutes, hitting two crucial 3-pointers that kept Arkansas at bay. Edwards also played a crucial part in Georgia closing out the game, chipping in nine points of his own in the final four minutes. Edwards finished with 26 points and seven rebounds, while Crump finished with 14 points.
Leaving the door open in the first half
On the surface, Georgia’s first half performance was one of its best since SEC play started. The Bulldogs shot 56% from the field, and scored 47 points in the first 20 minutes, tied for their best scoring performance in the first half since Tennessee on Jan. 15.
Rayshaun Hammonds and Edwards both scored in double figures, with 17 and 10. The Bulldogs outrebounded Arkansas 21-15 and only turned the ball over three times while holding the Razorbacks to 36.7% from the field. All of the categories Georgia thrived in were indicators of taking over a game, and although the Bulldogs threatened to do so, they still left the door open for an Arkansas comeback.
The Razorbacks were down by as many as 18 in the first half but went into halftime down 8 — a more than surmountable deficit. They cut Georgia’s lead behind trips to the free-throw line and a late surge from sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.
Arkansas went to the line 15 times in the first half and hit 11 free throws. The Bulldogs went six times and hit four. Joe started the game 1-for-6 from the field as Sahvir Wheeler was draped on him for most of it.
With under four minutes to go and the Razorbacks down 15, Joe made his move. He went 3-for-3 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points in the first 20 minutes.
Dominant paint play
Georgia’s play in the paint has been one of the most inconsistent aspects of its game this season. The Bulldogs were outrebounded against South Carolina by 12 at home on Feb. 12, then outrebounded Vanderbilt by 10 on the road on Feb. 22.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs had no trouble establishing themselves in the paint on both ends of the court. They finished with 50 points in the paint, 13 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points. Arkansas finished with 30, seven and seven in the same categories.
Although the emphasis came down low for the Bulldogs, they still didn’t disappoint from outside. They shot 10-for-23 from behind the 3-point line and matched a high-volume shooting team in Arkansas.
Hammonds and Toumani Camara were Georgia’s stalwarts down low, combining for 18 rebounds. The guards held their own on the glass as well, as Edwards finished with seven rebounds and Jordan Harris finished with nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.