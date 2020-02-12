After only yielding 20 points in the first half, the Georgia men’s basketball team trailed by 18 points heading into halftime. The Bulldogs were unable to overcome the early damage and lost to South Carolina 75-59 Wednesday night in Stegeman Coliseum, dropping their SEC record to 2-9.
First half trouble
The Bulldogs struggled to score from the first quarter of their match-up against South Carolina. At the ten minute mark, the score was 18-4 in favor of the Gamecocks, and two of Georgia’s four were scored from the free-throw line. South Carolina only deepened its lead throughout the first half and headed to the locker room leading 38-20 over Georgia.
The Bulldogs shot 0-11 from 3-point range and 6-25 (24%) from field goal range. Almost half of Georgia’s points came from free throws in the first half, and they were 8-for-11 (73%) from the line. Freshman Anthony Edwards and senior Jordan Harris led the low-scoring Bulldogs with six points apiece. Georgia’s inability to produce offensively was further hindered by 11 turnovers in the first half, five of which came from freshman Toumani Camara.
Edwards’ fellow freshmen fall silent
Edwards, Camara and Sahvir Wheeler are the trio of freshmen that have banded together to become an integral part of Georgia men’s basketball this year. Five-star recruit Edwards has lived up to what was expected of him — he has had two 30-point games this season. Standing next to him are Camara and Wheeler who have both broken out this season as well. Jan. 8 against Alabama, Wheeler scored a career-high 24 points.
Wheeler and Camara fell silent in Wednesday night’s game. Camara didn’t score and had only four rebounds, but committed six turnovers. In addition, Wheeler scored only four points, 20 less than against Alabama, but committed four turnovers. Rodney Howard and Mike Peake also contributed minutes to the Bulldogs on Wednesday night. Howard picked up two points and six rebounds while Peake grabbed two rebounds. Christian Brown and Jaxon Etter substituted in with 2:39 to play, but didn’t do much for the Bulldogs in the small time frame.
Three who mattered
1. Anthony Edwards: Edwards once again led the offensive effort for the Bulldogs. He scored 16 points, but only had two rebounds.
2. Jordan Harris: Harris had a couple of flashy dunks in Wednesday’s game as well as 10 points and four rebounds.
3. A.J. Lawson: Lawson led the Gamecocks with 20 points and also had four rebounds and two assists.
