No. 3 Georgia defeated No. 14 Tennessee 44-21 in a competitive SEC East showdown in Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Podlesny’s career day
The Bulldogs struggled to move the ball for much of the game on offense, but kicker Jack Podlesny bailed them out by setting, and then breaking his career long for a field goal kick.
The Georgia kicker’s impressive night started with a career-long attempt from 47 yards out in the second quarter where Georgia took a 17-14 lead over Tennessee.
In the second half, Podlesny kicked a 34-yard field goal on Georgia’s first offensive possession. The Bulldogs went three-and-out on their next drive, forcing a long attempt of 51, which Podlesny made, breaking the personal-best try he had a quarter earlier.
Punter Jake Camarda added to Georgia’s special teams success, as well as his strong season to date. Camarda flipped field position for the Georgia defense after it could not escape its own 15-yard line. He booted a 64-yard punt out of bounds, beating his previous season long punt of 63 yards.
McIntosh, Milton step up in Cook’s absence
Junior running back James Cook was dressed out and went through warmups but never saw the field in Georgia’s 44-21 win over Tennessee. That left plenty of carries to go around for the Bulldogs’ younger backs including Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton.
McIntosh finished the game with eight carries for 45 yards, and contributed in the passing game as well, which is one of Cook’s specialties. He added two receptions for 36 yards through the air. Milton carried the ball eight times for 56 yards in the game. The duo filled in well for Cook, who led Georgia with 5.6 yards per carry coming into the game.
Zamir White struggled to find running room over the middle for much of the game, despite receiving a heavy workload. White carried the ball 22 times for 50 yards. Georgia’s team average was helped by a 43-yard rush from receiver Jermaine Burton and McIntosh’s 14 yard scamper.
Offensive barrage
Georgia scored 17 points in the first half, but the offense got even better as the game moved further along. The Bulldogs tacked on 27 points in the second half as both the run and pass game picked up steam.
Big plays helped Georgia take control over Tennessee. Explosive runs by Burton and McIntosh wore down the Volunteer defense for long passes over the top.
Jackson hauled in Georgia’s longest reception of the day of 33 yards and tight end Tre McKitty caught a 28 yard pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett.
The Bulldogs had trouble moving the ball at times but converted on key third downs while thoroughly out rushing Tennessee. Georgia had 193 yards on the ground, opposed to Tennessee’s minus 1.
