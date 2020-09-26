FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 4 Georgia defeated Arkansas 37-10 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Defense does its thing
Turnover, turnover, turnover. Georgia’s strong defensive performance made up for any glaring issues on offense — and by quite a bit.
Richard LeCounte came down with two interceptions, with the second resulting in an 81-yard touchdown drive. Eric Stokes’ first career interception was returned 30 yards for a touchdown.
Beyond turnovers, the defense continued to lock down on Arkansas’ rush game, holding Rakeem Boyd, the SEC’s fifth-leading rusher in 2019, to 21 yards and held the team to 77 total. The defense was also able to get an early safety off a messy Razorback trick play in its own end zone in the first half.
Linebacker Nolan Smith had a particularly strong day, finishing the game with 1 1/2 sacks and 1 1/2 tackles for loss.
The Bulldogs’ defense forced eight three-and-outs and didn’t allow another Arkansas touchdown after the first quarter. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks finished the day going 19-for-36 for 200 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Special teams save the day
If Georgia’s defense didn’t help set up a score, the Bulldogs’ special teams unit was the next most likely cause.
Head coach Kirby Smart emphasized in the weeks before the first game that he’d noticed issues with special teams performance while he watched other conferences, such as the ACC and Big 12, return to play before the SEC.
Kenny McIntosh’s 43-yard kickoff return in the third quarter set up the touchdown drive that put Georgia ahead 13-10, and Zamir White’s punt block later in the quarter set up a 24-yard touchdown drive to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 20-10.
Even when the offense wasn’t performing well in the first half, punter Jake Camarda was a shining star. On six punts, Camarda averaged 47.7 yards and landed four inside the 20-yard line.
Jack Podlesny won the role as starting kicker over Jared Zirkel, kicked a 38-yard field goal to bring in halftime and made another 38-yard field goal to bring the final score to 37-10. Podlesny also made all three of his extra-point attempts.
Digging out of the first-half hole
Still, Georgia had to climb out of a pretty steep hole to get ahead in the second half, given that the first half was likely one of the Bulldogs’ worst under Smart.
The first 30 minutes were nothing short of a disaster for Georgia, which ended the first 30 minutes down 7-5 to the Razorbacks.
It seemed like nothing could go right for the Bulldogs. Behind a weak offensive line, starter D’Wan Mathis scrambled and seemed to pass half-mindedly. Stetson Bennett replaced the starter in the second quarter, ending Mathis’ first half at 6-of-14 for 37 yards and an interception. Mathis came back in the game in the fourth quarter, when Georgia’s 34-10 lead was comfortable.
Even when the Bulldogs were able to make stops on defense in the first half, penalties and mistakes kept the impact from being worthwhile early.
Penalties were a massive problem for Georgia, which ended the first with 11 penalties and 98 lost yards. It was cleaned up in the second half, with the Bulldogs penalized three times for 10 yards.
