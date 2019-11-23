No. 4 Georgia defeated Texas A&M 19-13 at Sanford Stadium in its last home game of the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Weather a factor early
After an hour of steady showers soaked Dooley Field prior to kickoff, the rain came in spurts for much of the first half. Both centers struggled to grip the ball as each team had a wild snap fly past the quarterback. Georgia’s Jake Fromm tried using a glove on his throwing hand to get a better grip on the wet football, but it didn’t help much. He missed a couple of throws in the first half, including an overthrown ball to a streaking George Pickens off a flea-flicker that could’ve been a touchdown.
He completed just one of his first seven passes, but got back on track in the second quarter as the sun appeared for the first time all afternoon. Fromm hit Tyler Simmons and Kearis Jackson for 20-plus yards on back-to-back plays before finding a wide open Pickens on a 16-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 13-3.
All-time defense at it again
The 2019 Georgia defense is on pace to be one of the best in program history. The school record for fewest points allowed per game in a 12+ game season is 14.5, and the Bulldogs entered today’s game allowing just 10.5 per game.
Their performance today won’t hurt their average as they held Texas A&M to 13 points and 274 total yards. Aided by the wet conditions, the Bulldogs’ defense stifled the Aggies in the first half, forcing four three-and-outs in the first half.
Texas A&M had increased their rushing totals in each of their last five games and rushed for 319 yards against South Carolina last week. But Georgia front seven suffocated the run game, conceding just minus 1 rushing yard on 20 carries.
Living by big plays
The Georgia offense didn’t move the ball particularly well against Texas A&M, but most of the yards they racked up came from chunk plays. Fromm finished with only 163 yards passing. With wide receiver Lawrence Cager largely absent with a nagging shoulder injury, the Georgia passing game was held in check apart from a few big-gainers. Pickens, Simmons, Jackson and D’Andre Swift all had at least one 20-plus yard grab.
