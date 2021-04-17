The Red team defeated the Black team 28-23 on Saturday in Georgia football’s annual intrasquad G-Day scrimmage at Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Beck’s budding performance
Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Beck led the Black team on Saturday. He completed 22 of 31 pass attempts throughout the game, with 236 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Beck’s 51-yard pass in the first quarter to tight end Darnell Washington was his longest of the afternoon. The pass put the Black team in position to score its first touchdown of the day.
His second touchdown came late in the fourth quarter. With only 22 seconds remaining in the game, Beck connected with Jaylen Johnson in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.
Despite a solid overall performance, the redshirt freshman threw one interception in the third quarter. The Red team’s Dan Jackson caught Beck’s pass at the Red team’s 12-yard line, where the Red team eventually punted the ball away. Beck also was sacked one time.
Filling the secondary position
After losing three regular starters within the secondary in Richard LeCounte, Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell, Georgia’s stance at the position group was left in question.
Freshman defensive back Javon Bullard led the Red team with seven total tackles, followed by Major Burns with six.
The Red team’s secondary also included redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo. After a shoulder injury that kept him from playing a snap in the 2020 season, he saw a number of plays on Saturday and finished with three tackles.
Lovasea Carroll, who was recruited as a running back, played defensive back for the Red team. Also on the Red team’s secondary was Daniel Jackson, who finished with the Red team’s only interception.
For the Black team, veteran players led the way in tackles within the secondary. Ameer Speed accounted for seven tackles and Lewis Cine accounted for five. Latavious Brini and Jalen Kimber also had nine tackles combined.
The Black team allowed 382 total passing yards, while the Red team allowed 302 passing yards.
First G-Day in two years
After the cancellation of the 2020 G-Day, Georgia fans were anxious to return to Sanford Stadium for a spring scrimmage.
Because of health and safety guidelines relating to COVID-19, Sanford Stadium was at a limited capacity on Saturday, but still was relatively full of red and black.
The Redcoat band performed its halftime show from the stands, similar to the previous fall season, and only a portion of the members were invited.
Georgia fans met some of the players at the hedges after the final play for autographs and pictures near the field.