Georgia women’s basketball suffered its first loss of the season Sunday in Stegeman Coliseum, falling 73-40 to Georgia Tech. This was due in large part to stagnation on offense and a continued battle with turnovers.
The Bulldogs scored a season-low 40 points while turning the ball over 19 times. This game follows an even sloppier contest that saw 24 turnovers against North Carolina A&T on Nov. 13.
“Offensively, we had a lot of careless turnovers,” junior guard Que Morrison said. “We had 19 turnovers, to their 10. I know, at one point, they were scoring basically off every turnover we made. It is our being really careless with the ball.”
The Yellow Jackets capitalized on the Bulldog turnovers, scoring 27 points off of them.
Georgia’s offensive production has declined in each of the last two games after it exploded for 80 points in the season opener against Kennesaw State on Nov. 7.
The Bulldogs have struggled to find an identity on offense. The team shot 21 3-pointers in the season opener but have reduced that to eight and nine attempts in the past two matchups.
“I think the message for us is going back to the drawing board,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “It is the things we have been saying. People who we need to be consistent have to be consistent.
Before the season began, Taylor had hopes of a more dynamic offense than in years past. That effort still has a long way to go.
After coming out with a strong first quarter, Georgia led 13-8. The team scored 13 more points in the second quarter, but things went downhill from there.
The Bulldogs could only muster 14 points over the final two frames and just six in the third quarter. Taylor knows turning the offense around will be a full team effort.
“It is everybody else doing their part to be on the floor and to give those players a break when they are tired or whatever the situation is,” Taylor said. “But playing time is not given, it is earned, so it is everybody looking in the mirror, holding themselves accountable and coming back the next day.”
Taylor has shown her willingness to adjust the game plan for each matchup, providing hope for a turnaround. She inserted Morrison into the starting lineup in what she called a “coaching decision.”
Morrison said it was all part of the game plan, and Taylor had a rotation in mind specifically for this game.
The Bulldogs will have plenty of opportunities to fix their offense, as it is only the third game of the season. They have already shown the ability to space the floor, but consistency is key.
“There is nothing we can do about it now, the game is over,” junior guard Gabby Connally said. “Of course it is frustrating. We did not expect for the game to go that way.”
