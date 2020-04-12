After it was first reported that Todd Gurley was signing with the Atlanta Falcons on March 20, the former Georgia running back officially signed his contract on April 11.
The signing was announced on Twitter with Gurley wearing a Georgia jacket and hat, embracing his college colors.
“Signed this seal, officially an Atlanta Falcon today,” Gurley said in the video. “Atlanta [was] one of the first cities to ever embrace me, man. Being a Georgia Bulldog, I’m back home, homegrown. Rise up, let’s go Atlanta.”
Welcome home, @TG3II. Back where you belong. 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/o4anFnAIsu— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 10, 2020
Gurley’s official move to the Falcons came nearly one month after he was released from the Los Angeles Rams. In five years with the Rams, Gurley rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns, with 7,494 total yards from scrimmage. Gurley amassed three Pro Bowl appearances and was named an All-Pro two times, as the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.
Before entering the NFL in 2015, Gurley rushed for 3,285 yards and 36 touchdowns during his three-year Georgia career. He led the Bulldogs to bowl appearances in all three seasons.
After wearing No. 3 at Georgia and No. 30 with the Rams, Gurley will wear No. 21 in his first season with the Falcons. Atlanta sports figures Deion Sanders and Dominique Wilkins also wore No. 21 during their careers.
2️⃣1️⃣ #RiseUp ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/rTmpZvt24F— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 10, 2020
