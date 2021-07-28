The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, two of the most successful athletic programs in the Big 12, officially announced their intentions to leave the conference on Monday.
"The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025," the two schools said in a joint statement.
The situation has moved very quickly in the last week, but according to Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the plan has been in the works for months behind closed doors.
"The events of recent days have verified that the two schools have been contemplating and planning for the transition for months, and this formal application is the culmination of those processes," Bowlsby said.
Oklahoma and Texas took the next step in the process on Tuesday, releasing a statement requesting invitations for membership starting in 2025.
“The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Oklahoma (the “Universities”) request invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference (the “SEC”) starting on July 1, 2025,” the statement reads.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released his own statement on Tuesday in response to the news.
“While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses,” Sankey said.
Sankey said the presidents and chancellors within the SEC will consider these requests soon in the future.
Eleven of the 14 current members of the SEC would have to approve Texas and Oklahoma as members for the move to go through. The 14 presidents of the SEC schools are scheduled to meet on Thursday to take a vote on expansion.
If approved, the Sooners and Longhorns would be the first additions to the SEC since Missouri and Texas A&M joined in 2012. It is unclear how the new additions would slot into the conference and how future schedules and matchups will be impacted.
Georgia athletics doesn't have a long history facing off with Oklahoma or Texas. Georgia football has only played Oklahoma once, a thrilling 54-48 victory in the 2018 Rose Bowl.
Georgia has faced Texas five times on the gridiron, losing four of the five games. The most recent matchup was a 28-21 Texas victory in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.