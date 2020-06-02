At the 2016 U.S. track and field Olympic qualifying meet, the three highest scoring decathletes had spots reserved on the U.S. National Team. Georgia track and field teammates Garrett Scantling and Devon Williams placed fourth and fifth respectively.
“Just being so close, I had my opportunities,” Scantling said. “Looking back on it now … I could’ve put in way more work than I did. I could’ve set myself up differently. And that’s just a part of my personal grief, just realizing what I did wrong and what I can do to correct it.”
Trials and tribulations
Already graduated from Georgia, Scantling said the Olympic near-miss pushed him to retire from track altogether. Instead, he turned to football, a long-buried high school pastime. As a senior wide receiver at Jacksonville Episcopal High School, in Jacksonville, Florida, he caught 13 touchdowns for over 1,200 yards.
The decathlete signed with Atlanta Falcons in the spring of 2017, spending some time in the team’s training camp before his football fuse ran out.
“Athletically, I was there with everyone,” Scantling said. “But knowing when to adjust your routes, knowing how to read coverages in real time — I could do it in the classroom, but in real time, that’s when the experience gap was shown.”
He never did take to the turf at the newly christened Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Seemingly divorced from sports, he used his Georgia financial planning degree to go into business in Jacksonville.
But the quiet life didn’t suit him. The 2020 Olympics loomed, and the one-time fourth-best decathlete in the U.S. was still in his athletic prime. He’d be back.
Williams, meanwhile, was less affected by missing out on the 2016 Games. He still had his senior year at Georgia ahead of him, and he saw the trials as a learning experience.
“That was my first time competing at such a high level with professionals that I’ve looked up to my whole track career, basically,” Williams said. “That was my first time seeing them in person, much less competing against them.”
As Georgia’s eldest decathlete in 2017, Williams posted career best scores at the 2017 indoors and outdoors to take the heptathlon title and place second in the decathlon.
Once he left Georgia, Williams began his professional track and field career at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, California. The facility, which houses, feeds and trains international-caliber athletes, offered the former Bulldog an easier transition into the unguided competitive world he glimpsed in 2016.
On to the next
Despite their diverging post-college paths, both decathletes have returned to Athens. They were planning to seek qualifying-redemption at the 2020 Olympic trials this June, but with the International Olympic Committee postponing the Tokyo Games until summer 2021, they’ve had to pivot their training regimens.
Usually athletes are trying to peak just before the trials. Now, it’s more of a long game.
“I’ve been kind of doing my own thing,” Williams said. “Focusing [less] on training hard, but getting more out of my training. So, I’ve been trying to focus more on getting more flexible or strengthening weak spots in my body.”
Williams’ has downgraded from his previous California accommodations. While he works out in his garage with a private coach, Scantling has returned to Spec Towns Track.
As a coaching intern for Georgia track and field in 2020, Scantling trained with his former head coach Petros Kyprianou in the mornings and attended team practices in the afternoons.
He’s eased up on the usual pre-trials grind as well, but he has to resist the urge to let his guard down.
“We’re all just trying to figure out a way to make it through and stay in some sort of physical shape to where it doesn’t get out of hand,” Scantling said. “It’s very easy [to relax] because there’s no competitions this year. There’s nothing that you're shooting for.”
After winning the heptathlon at the February U.S. indoor championships by 412 points, Scantling was sitting pretty for the remainder of the spring. He had his eye on the Bulldog Decathlon meet to hit the Olympic standard, but it was shelved in March due to coronavirus concerns.
With NCAA combined-events athletes given another year to mature and prepare for the games, Scantling said next year’s national competition will be even steeper. But the former Bulldogs are dead set on Tokyo.
“I’m the guy that I was looking toward in 2016,” Williams said. “Now I feel like I’ve stepped into those shoes for myself. Now it’s time to bear the fruit of what I’ve been working for.”
