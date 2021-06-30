United States basketball recently announced the women’s squad for this year’s Olympic competition in Tokyo.
The likes of five-time Olympians and WNBA greats Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, led by South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, former member of the 1996 USA team, crowned champions in Atlanta that kicked off what has been a magnificent gold medal run, look to continue that streak at the 2020 Games.
While this year’s squad does not feature any current or former Georgia players, we take a look at a pair of legendary Lady Bulldogs and former Staley teammates who left a legacy for the next generation of women’s basketball players to follow.
Teresa Edwards and Katrina McClain were among the best to ever touch the hardwood in their time representing both the University of Georgia and the US at the international level.
Edwards, a 5’11” point guard out of Cairo, Georgia, featured for the Lady Bulldogs in all four years of a terrific collegiate career that saw her average nearly 20 points per game during her senior season, earning All-American honors twice and leading Georgia to two Final Four appearances in 1983 and 1985.
Her counterpart, McClain, another two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, was a scoring machine at forward. She averaged nearly 25 points per game as a senior alongside Edwards as the dominant Lady Bulldogs went 116-15 with them on the floor.
With Edwards becoming the youngest gold medalist in women’s basketball at 20 years of age in the 1984 Los Angeles Games, the two teamed up for their first Olympics together four years later in Seoul, where they formed the backbone of a gold medal effort that saw McClain lead team USA in points (17.6) and rebounds (10.4).
Selected again in 1992, they came up short of gold in Barcelona, earning a bronze victory against Cuba. The 1996 Games in Atlanta, however, were special.
Playing alongside future greats and professional women’s basketball league founders Lisa Leslie and Sheryll Swopes, Edwards posted a record 15 assists while McClain scored 24 points in a victory against Australia before moving onto defeat Brazil in the gold medal title game.
In her final Olympic appearance, McClain was the second leading scorer behind Leslie and led the team in rebounds, while Edwards went on to feature in the gold medal squad in Sydney in her last competition at the turn of the century.
They went on to play professionally both internationally and domestically, becoming named to the Women’s Basketball and Naismith Hall of Fame. Edwards (#5) and McClain (#32) jerseys’ now hang from the rafters of Stegeman Coliseum. Their spectacular performances inspired a generation of female athletes and helped form the foundation for what culminated in the creation of the WNBA.
The US women’s basketball kicks off action against Nigeria in one month’s time as they look to secure a record seven straight gold medal finishes.