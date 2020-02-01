A new season is underway for the No. 2-ranked Georgia equestrian team which will bring new matchups, returning SEC schools, and most importantly, redemption.
The equestrian team’s trip to Texas A&M this weekend is its main focus. Last time, Texas A&M stunned Georgia as it left with an 8-10 victory at the UGA Equestrian Complex. Now, with a new chance in their midst, the equestrian team is ready to take back the bragging rights to Bishop, County.
“It was a blow to our ego to lose to them at our home and now having to go over there,” senior rider Kate Kramer said. “We just can't let outside forces get to us. We just have to do our thing.”
Traveling is nothing new for the equestrian team as their last three regular season games were away. Instead, the riders take pride in riding in new environments. For away games, Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig and assistants Anna Becker and Sara Parr set up the equestrian complex just like it would be at the opposing team’s course.
Since Georgia has competed against the Aggies for awhile, the coaches have been able to study and understand the way their horses function even up to their quirks. Overall, traveling simply means putting in extra preparation.
“We get our courses and patterns ahead of time which is a really fortunate thing that they do in college riding,” Kramer said. “We have set up the exact course that we are going to be jumping at Texas A&M.”
Since the Bulldogs can't take their horses with them, coaches match riders with horses that are very similar to the ones they have at Texas A&M. The main goal for this season was to get the riders out of their comfort zone and into rare riding environments. This includes practicing at new facilities, riding unfamiliar horses, and riding through new courses.
With all of this preparation and repetitiveness, it will feel as if they never left. College Station will feel more like home than ever before.
“Our Western did a scrimmage and we were able to get to Georgia’s livestock arena which we don't practice at ever, sophomore Kaitlin Dierks said. “We all rode reining horses instead of horsemanship ones, so it was an unfamiliar environment. We have been focusing a lot on situations that are not ideal.”
Practicing a pattern a million times is one thing, but allowing the riders to figure out tough situations on their own is what will make Georgia stand out.
“The coaches have done a really good job of creating an environment that might not be the easiest one to show in and figuring out how we can all get through it,” Dierks said.
No matter what, the riders are looking forward to getting back into a competitive nature with their teammates.
“There are a lot more new experiences to come,” Dierks said. “I think the ability to travel and be with my team is going to be the most exciting for me.”
For Kramer, this season means a little bit more. This will be her last time riding on the Georgia team and she plans on holding nothing back.
“It's very different doing things for the last time, especially because I have a different role this year than I have had in the past,” Kramer said. “I'm a very nostalgic person and not going to take anything for granted. I'm excited to leave an impact as a senior on my teammates after I leave.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.