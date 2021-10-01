On Aug. 18, head coach Kirby Smart announced that tight end Darnell Washington had suffered a foot injury, making him unavailable for the Bulldogs’ season opener. Without their sophomore tight end, the Bulldogs needed someone to fill his spot.
Out of Georgia’s entire roster, a freshman stepped up to become a major part of the offense. Brock Bowers led Georgia in receiving yards against Clemson with 43 yards across six receptions.
The freshman has kept up his productivity through four games and currently leads the Bulldogs with 272 receiving yards across 18 receptions with four touchdowns.
“Getting him involved is a big key definitely after losing Darnell,” running back Kenny McIntosh said. “Him being involved really made this team elite, really. Having that tight end that can be able to go and block and catch the ball and be able to make explosive plays.”
Joining Georgia early
Before he came to Athens, Bowers played at Napa High School in Napa, California.
He was a four-star recruit and ranked the No. 3 tight end in the country coming out of high school, according to 247 Sports.
Napa football head coach Askari Adams said Bowers is one of the best recruits he has ever coached.
“Brock is one of those special talents. He just stood head and shoulders above a lot of our competition,” Adams said. “He’s just that once every 10 years kind of athlete.”
In his 2019 season, Bowers played as a tight end, running back, wide receiver, linebacker and kick returner. He finished with 1,499 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns, including a school-record 14 receiving touchdowns.
Bowers was set to play his senior season in 2020, but California elected to move high school football to the spring due to COVID-19. As a result, Bowers decided to enroll early and joined the Bulldogs in January 2021.
He joined multiple other players who elected to enroll early, foregoing their final semester in high school. Other players in his class include Brock Vandagriff, Lovasea Carroll and Adonai Mitchell.
Bowers chose Georgia over other schools, including Notre Dame, Penn State and the University of Oregon.
When Bowers was deciding which school to attend, Adams said he let Bowers know what to expect playing Division I football, but let Bowers and his family select the school.
Changing the game
In Georgia’s most recent game against Vanderbilt, Bowers earned a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in just the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ 62-0 win. It was the first time a Georgia player has done that since Todd Gurley in 2013.
Bowers has become a central focus of the Bulldogs’ offense. His production in the first four games of the season already outnumbers the stats of Washington’s entire season in 2020. Washington caught for 166 yards on seven receptions across 10 games, the most of all tight ends.
“I knew he would eventually be good, just the kind of athlete he was. The kind person he is, the kind of family [he] comes from but this soon, I did not see that coming,” Adams said about Bowers.
Against No. 8 Arkansas, Bowers has one of his biggest tests yet in facing an SEC West opponent for the first time. In Arkansas’ game against Texas A&M, the Razorbacks held the Aggies’ tight ends to 26 yards on two receptions.
While Bowers has the responsibility to give JT Daniels another option in the receiving game, he also has to block for the Bulldogs’ running backs. Georgia is currently seventh in the SEC with 709 rushing yards across four games. Florida currently leads the conference with 1,291.
The Razorbacks are currently eighth in the conference in rushing defense, allowing 484 rushing yards this season.
Georgia has started its season undefeated and is looking to add another SEC win against some of the best competition the Bulldogs will play all season.
Smart said Washington and Tykee Smith are back after sustaining foot injuries in preseason.
Even with Washington’s absence through the first four games of the season, Bowers has stepped into the offense and made an immediate impact in his freshman year.
“He had big shoes to fill,” McIntosh said. “I feel like he’s been doing a great job all year so far and I’m excited to see what he does now.”