As a standout high school pitcher, former University of Georgia baseball player Jonathan Cannon had the opportunity to play professionally immediately after high school. However, the right-hander chose to take time to improve his game at UGA, and three years later, he was taken in the third round of the MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox.
Cannon has always incorporated the mindset of “taking everything one pitch at a time” into his practices. As a star at Centennial High School in Roswell, Georgia, the 6-foot-6 pitcher committed to play baseball at UGA before his junior season. However, his commitment to playing in the talent-filled SEC did not keep him from working to improve his craft each day.
“A lot of times you can have these great guys with talent and sometimes they can think the world of themselves and they’re not very coachable,” Cannon’s high school coach Matt McCarthy said. “That’s not Jonathan.”
Cannon went on to have an outstanding senior season at Centennial in which he finished 5-2 with a 1.57 ERA while batting .369 and mashing four homeruns.
After his senior year, Cannon entered the 2019 Major League Baseball draft but went unselected as he honored his commitment to become a Georgia Bulldog.
“For him, something big would have had to happen for him not to go to UGA,” Cannon’s father Ronnie said about the 2019 draft process.
Cannon believed in himself and knew that Georgia would provide him the opportunity to further develop. He chose to follow through on his commitment to play at Georgia rather than settle for being selected late in the draft.
“I thought that college was the best option for me not only to grow up a little bit but just kind of be around such a good support system like they have at the University of Georgia and just being able to hone in on my craft,” Cannon said.
By staying at Georgia, Cannon had the opportunity to watch and learn from an experienced coaching staff. What’s more is he would also be able to play alongside veterans Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox, who were both selected early in the 2020 draft.
“[Hancock] does everything the right way,” Cannon said. “Seeing a guy doing the right things and taking every part of his life seriously to help his success on the baseball field … then you see him go high in the draft it’s no surprise.”
The journey for Cannon was a bumpy one. He had to follow behind the veteran pitchers, battle the COVID-19-riddled season of 2020 and went undrafted again in the 2021 draft.
Nevertheless, Cannon was more than ready to step into the spotlight in his final season with the Bulldogs. In 2022, Cannon was Georgia’s opening day starter and finished with a 4.03 ERA over 13 starts. He dazzled with a 9-4 record while being named SEC Pitcher of the Week twice. Cannon tossed strong outings against ranked opponents Florida and Mississippi State. His performance at Georgia was eye-opening for Major League scouts. He punched his ticket to professional baseball as the Chicago White Sox drafted him in the third round.
McCarthy compared Cannon to Dylan Cease, another tall right-handed pitcher out of Georgia who is currently with the White Sox. Cease was a sixth-round pick in 2014 out of Milton High School. McCarthy was able to witness both pitchers at the high school level. Cannon says he models his game after World Series Champion Charlie Morton.
“My repertoire is very similar to [Morton’s] and I’ve learned a lot just watching him pitch especially for the Braves these last couple of years,” Cannon said.
Cannon had the opportunity to jump into professional baseball right out of high school, but “one pitch at a time,” he improved himself at UGA. His decision paid dividends in the end.
“I don’t think I could’ve gotten picked by a better organization and I’m just excited to get started with my professional career because as I said before, it’s been a long time coming,” Cannon said.