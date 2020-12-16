There was little anticipation inside Prince Avenue Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoon for possibly the biggest decision of Brock Vandagriff’s young football career.
A red banner with the Georgia “Power G” logo laid across the center of Vandagriff’s table, and he was dressed in a Georgia red collared shirt. As a five-star recruit and the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite, whether he would stick with the Bulldogs wasn’t a concern. All that was left to do was put pen to paper.
“It just feels good to get it off my shoulders,” Vandagriff said after signing to Georgia, adding that he completed an English exam hours earlier. “I’m glad it’s over with. I have one exam tomorrow, then I’m officially a Bulldog.”
Maybe not quite, considering Vandagriff and Prince Avenue Christian have a state playoff semifinal on Friday against Wesleyan. Vandagriff’s Wolverines (11-1) defeated the Wolves (11-2) 52-26 in their Week 5 matchup during the regular season, and another victory would mean a state championship appearance for the newest addition of Georgia’s 2021-22 quarterback room.
Less than one month ago, Vandagriff was seen as the potential savior for Georgia’s offense perhaps as early as next season.
At the time, Georgia’s latest contest was a 44-28 drubbing at the hands of No. 8 Florida. Georgia’s quarterback woes were an ongoing issue, with Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis combining to complete 9 of 29 pass attempts for 112 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions against the Gators.
Meanwhile, less than 15 miles from Sanford Stadium, Vandagriff was busy leading Prince Avenue Christian to a 7-1 record. He’d completed 144 of 208 pass attempts for 2,195 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions to that point, with 10 rushing touchdowns to go along with it. Many Georgia fans were preparing for his Bulldog debut.
Then Georgia turned to redshirt sophomore JT Daniels — also a five-star quarterback out of high school — and the Bulldogs’ offense hasn’t slowed since, averaging 41.7 points per game over their last three games.
Vandagriff praised Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Daniels for Georgia’s recent success, with it evidently not altering his decision to be a Bulldog next fall. To put it simply, he seems ready to compete.
“Seeing JT throw the ball, it's fun. It's fun to watch,” Vandagriff said. “Any offense that throws the ball a lot is fun to watch. … In the end, that's what you want to do — move the chains and score points — so I believe Coach Monken is putting us in a great opportunity to do that.”
Vandagriff said his decision to sign with Georgia was decided by distance, with its campus not too far from his family in Bogart, Georgia. Because the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the NCAA’s recruiting ban of official and unofficial visits, he took recruiting duties into his own hands.
“Georgia wasn't able to host any recruits. So I said, ‘Heck, I'll bring them out,’” he said. “So we're going and having dinner and stuff in Athens, hanging around and having a good time. I think that helps the program as a whole, but it also helps me as a person, making sure I got my leadership skills down and just going out. I'm not a very outgoing person, but it's made me do that.”
Two recruits Vandagriff said he’s developed strong relationships with are five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims and four-star outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, who Vandagriff has known since the ninth grade. Both Mims and Chambliss signed with the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Vandagriff said he and Daniels had not spoken to each other yet, but added that they followed each other on Instagram last week and that he’s ready to get to know him.
As a top 15 national recruit, Vandagriff could be the future of Georgia football. But his initial concern is learning Monken’s playbook.
“[My] goals on the field … just be as good as I can be physically, mentally,” he said. “The playbook is big, I gotta learn a lot of that. So once I'm doing that, just trying to win the SEC championship and national championship. But it's one step at a time.”
